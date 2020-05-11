GOSHEN — Temporary lane restrictions involving sections of Carter and Greene roads were approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
First to be approved by the board Monday was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for partial closure of Carter Road beginning May 18 and running through June 8 to allow for the continuation of an ongoing drainage improvement project.
“The Goshen Stormwater Department is continuing to work with Kibby Excavating to improve the drainage swale in front of 214 and 216 Carter Road and Kibby Excavating is planning to resume work on May 18,” Sailor told the board. “In order to ensure the safety of the workers and the residents, the Goshen Storm Water Department is requesting the partial closure of Carter Road starting May 18 and ending June 8, with occasional short-term full closure of the road when necessary.”
According to Sailor, while June 8 is the target date for fully reopening the roadway, the partial road closure will end as soon as Kibby Excavating has completed the drainage improvements, which could potentially be sooner than June 8.
“Residents living along Carter Road will be able to come and go, as there are two exits to South Main Street,” Sailor added of the project. “Residents will be notified by mail this week of the work to be done and the road closure pending Board of Works approval.”
The request was approved unanimously.
GREENE ROAD
Also Monday, board members approved a second request by Sailor for a three-week, single lane road closure on Greene Road connected to the ongoing construction of the new Goshen Community Schools intermediate school.
According to Sailor, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is requesting the partial closure, which will run from Monday through the end of May 29, in order to conduct utility work connected to the intermediate school project.
“NIPSCO has requested a daytime, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., single lane road closure for the utility work they will be preforming for the Goshen Intermediate School,” Sailor said. “NIPSCO has proposed closing a single lane on C.R. 19/Greene Road, north of the intersection with Ind. 119/Plymouth Ave.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jerod K. Erb to the rank of captain with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Zachery D. Klopfenstein to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Patrick B. Linn to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the use of the Powerhouse parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 5 and 7:30 a.m. to noon June 6 for Interra Shred-It Days.
