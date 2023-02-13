GOSHEN — Goshen city Water and Sewer Department crews are making repairs after a road collapsed.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members on Monday approved closing the intersection of East Washington and South Sixth Street Monday through Friday evening as crews repair and replace a sewer manhole that caused the road to collapse.
The road will be excavated with a trench that will be about 14 feet deep.
Water Superintendent Kent Holdren explained, "The road was collapsing. It was a dangerous situation."
Board members opened bids for the public recycling drop-off site services. Two companies submitted bids.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said there were costs listed by years, so he read aloud the bids for 2023 and referred the rest to legal.
The bids were: Borden Waste Away at $9,945 per month or $89,506 for the remainder of this year; and Republic Services at $3,869 per month or $34,821 per year.
NEW HIRE
The board approved a conditional offer of employment of Joshua L. Hite for the Goshen Fire Department.
VEHICLE PURCHASE
The board approved and adopted a resolution authorizing the special purchase of two police pursuit vehicles from Kelley Chevrolet at a total cost of $86,200.
Board members also:
• Awarded a contract to Rowell Chemical Corp. and authorized the issuance of a purchase order for the purchase of sodium hypochlorite at a cost of $1.89 per gallon.
• Awarded a contract to Kemira Water Solutions and authorized the issuance of a purchase order for the purchase of ferric chloride at a cost of $1.538 per gallon.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Elkhart County for animal control services. The county has negotiated a price with the Humane Service of Elkhart County for animal control and Goshen's portion would be $85,400. It is the same amount as last year.
• Approved and authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Indiana Underground Plant Protection Services Inc. (Indiana 811) for participation in the statewide underground utility locating and notification system.
• Approved temporary lane restrictions on Greene Road for the installation of fiber optic cable from Tuesday through Friday.
• Accepted the drainage plan for the Parke North Second subdivision, north of Kercher Road and west of Parke North Drive.
• Declared completion of construction for a project at 1335 Sturgeon Point with Swan Bravo Indiana LLC and Allen Edwin Homes. The contractor still has some stabilization work to be done that cannot be finished now due to the weather, board members learned.