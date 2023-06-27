FORT WAYNE — Thirty resident physicians were welcomed to Parkview Friday with a white coat ceremony marking the start of their residency through the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program.
It’s the second class of individuals to make the transition from student to physician through the program, which grew year-over-year with the addition of a new transitional year residency. Last year’s inaugural class had 19 physicians starting their careers with Parkview.
“Parkview is thrilled to welcome these students as they finish their formal studies and now move into their chosen fields of practice,” said Susan Steffy, chief medical officer, Parkview Graduate Medical Education. “Physicians never stop learning, and our graduate medical education program ensures that these first-year doctors will continue to learn and grow with the guidance of Parkview’s team of experienced clinicians.”
The 2023 class of new physicians includes 14 in the internal medicine residency and four in the general surgery program. The internal medicine program is a three-year residency, while surgery resident physicians are beginning a six-year commitment.
This year also welcomes the first class of 12 physicians into the transitional year program. The one-year program serves as a prerequisite for advanced medical residencies, including physical medicine and rehabilitation, which Parkview will add in 2024.
Physical medicine and rehabilitation will welcome two resident physicians per year. In 2024, Parkview will also add an OB-GYN program, with five resident physicians per year. Both are four-year programs.
This year’s class of 30 includes a diverse roster of physicians, with six completing their degrees at the Indiana University School of Medicine as well as graduates from other U.S. universities and several international institutions. This year’s resident physicians and their programs are as follows:
First-Year Internal Medicine Resident Physicians
• Baraa Al Jebawi, MD, American University of Antigua College of Medicine
• Holly Alter, DO, Lincoln Memorial University – DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine
• Andy Alvarez Herrera, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Tanvi Borse, MD, Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
• Prashanth Donepudi, MD, American University of Antigua College of Medicine
• Ushna Ejaz, MD, Fatima Jinnah Medical University
• Ya Gao, MD, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine
• Mallika Gyawali, MD, KIST Medical College
• Cecelia Hale, DO, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine
• Molly Jain, MD, Saint James School of Medicine
• Ibrahim Nawaz, MD, Shifa College of Medicine
• Anil Regmi, MD, Nepal Medical College
• Manuela Tchate Sizyandji, MD, Avalon University School of Medicine
• Numra Urooj, MD, King Edward Medical University
First-Year General Surgery Resident Physicians
• Kathy Bach, MD, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
• Steven Cochrun, MD, University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine
• Rishabh Shah, MD, Texas A&M Health Science Center School of Medicine
• Sunay Srinivas, MD, University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy School of Medicine
Transitional Year Resident Physicians
• Aatif Basher, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Eleazar Fariscal, DO, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
• Alexander Huang, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Spencer Jude, MD, University of Utah School of Medicine
• Joseph Lane, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Verda Mirza, DO, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine
• Shiv Panigrahi, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Isaac Schumacher, MD, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Lucas Simmons, DO, Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine
• Nicholas White, MD, University of Kentucky College of Medicine
• Winston Winkler, MD, Washington University School of Medicine
• Jason Wodley, DO, Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine
According to the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board, continued investment in the state’s physician pipeline is critical to meeting increasing demand, especially in rural and underserved areas, and for improving health outcomes and quality of life for all Hoosiers. Residency programs also play a role in economic development — the board projects the statewide economic impact of current and planned medical resident programs will reach $332 million by 2025.
“As Parkview Graduate Medical Education enters its second year, we are laying the foundation for programs that will impact our region for decades beyond the formal training of these resident physicians,” said Ray Dusman, president, Physician and Clinical Enterprise, Parkview Health. “Our residency programs will improve physician recruitment and access, creating both economic and health benefits. We are thrilled to welcome 30 more resident physicians and expand our impact on the well-being of our communities.”
To learn more about the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program, visit parkview.com/GME.