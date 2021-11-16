LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange is looking for volunteers to serve on its Patient and Family Advisory Council, as well as in other general support roles.
Volunteers are often the people whose smile and friendly offer of assistance can put anxious visitors and sick patients at ease, according to information from Parkview. They also support hospital operations by guiding patients and visitors to their destination, assisting with clerical work, providing messenger or transport service, helping customers in the gift shop, and serving in other roles, such as on the PFAC.
PFAC members work with hospital leadership, volunteering their time to offer feedback and suggestions that could help improve quality, patient safety and overall experience of the care delivered. Members are age 18 or older and have received care, or are the family members of someone who has received care, at the hospital.
“Over the years, we have gained valuable insights from our PFAC members,” said Jordi Disler, president of Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “As a result of their feedback, we have been able to make some relatively simple process and information flow changes that had an immediate and positive impact on our patients’ care experiences.”
“PFAC has been a great program to be a part of,” said member Trevor Thain, pharmacist and president of Topeka Pharmacy. “I feel like I have had an opportunity to observe and listen to the concerns of my patients in my community and make sure Parkview is aware of their needs. I appreciate the effort the system is taking to ensure their new initiatives are rolled out smoothly and with the best interest of the community and health in mind.”
New member applications are now being accepted, according to Christina Blaskie, who coordinates the PFAC as manager of service excellence, volunteers, gift shop and community health at PLH.
“Interested volunteers should have sufficient time to devote to preparing for and attending PFAC meetings every other month,” said Blaskie. “We provide orientation and training. Ideally, members should have the ability to make decisions by consensus and to support the council’s final decisions.”
Volunteers also receive other benefits, such as: a 10% discount on regular-price items in the hospital gift shop (a 20% discount during the volunteer’s birthday month), a meal coupon on the day of volunteering, a free annual flu shot and convenient use of Parkview’s outpatient pharmacy.
To be considered for a volunteer position, applicants must fill out an application, provide proof of age (16 or older), supply two personal references, complete an interview and required screening, and attend orientation. In addition, volunteers must show proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (two shots for the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, one shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and must be willing to wear a facemask during volunteer duties.
Community members interested in serving on the PFAC may request an application by contacting Blaskie at 260-463-9389 or at christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
Applications are also available at the information desk in the main lobby at PLH.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located at 207 N. Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange.
