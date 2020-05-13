LAGRANGE — The Parkview LaGrange Foundation announced recently three graduating seniors and an adult learner have each been awarded $1,000 to help with their college expenses as they begin their studies toward careers in healthcare.
The scholarships are made possible, in part, by donors to the Parkview LaGrange Foundation and also through income from Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s gift shop. Hospital volunteers provide sales staff for the shop and felt that using the income to support scholarships would be a way to make a difference now and into the future, officials state in a news release.
“Our co-workers at Parkview LaGrange Hospital exemplify excellence in healthcare, often, as we are all aware, in challenging circumstances,” Rose Fritzinger, director of the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, said. “It takes extraordinary people to serve in healthcare and we feel it is important to aid members of our community in pursuing their education in a healthcare field.”
Receiving a Parkview LaGrange Foundation Scholarship are Ana Wahll of Lakeland High School, Olivia Mettert of Prairie Heights High School, Skyler Hawk of Westview High School and Elise Edwards of Glen Oaks College.
Wahll will be enrolling in North Manchester College this fall with plans to major in biochemistry and minor in math in preparation for graduate studies in medicine, specifically anesthesiology.
“I’ve always loved biology and the sciences and have had the opportunity to do several internships through Parkview while I was in high school,” Wahll said. “This past fall I interned at Parkview LaGrange’s family birthing center for three months. It opened my eyes to the role of biology in anesthesia. Ultimately I would like to get a medical or nursing degree with a specialty in anesthesia.”
Entering a healthcare field seems in some ways like entering the family business for recent Prairie Heights grad Mettert.
“I’ve grown up in a family with a lot of nurses and my mom has worked in physicians’ offices and currently works in physician physician on-boarding at Parkview,” Mettert said. “I’ve always liked helping others. I was part of the HOE (Health Occupations Education) program at Parkview LaGrange Hospital this year and it confirmed for me that nursing will fulfill that need.”
Mettert will be attending Purdue West Lafayette and working for a bachelor’s degree in nursing. “My hope is to work at Parkview someday.”
Hawk has lived in Topeka and attended Westview schools since elementary school. She is enrolling as a sophomore at Purdue Fort Wayne as a major in communications and communication disorders. Hawk has had the opportunity to do several job shadows through Parkview’s education office. Two of the most memorable job shadows for Hawk were in the acute care and therapeutic settings with a speech pathologist.
“In the hospital I was able to observe the pathologist conduct swallow testing with a patient who had difficulty eating. I also got to talk with a stroke patient as the therapist assessed how the stroke had affected his speech.”
Ultimately, Hawk hopes to get a graduate degree in speech pathology.
Edwards will be entering her second year at Glen Oaks Community College to work toward her RN degree.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be a nurse,” said Edwards, who has lived in LaGrange County since grade school. “I’ve had the opportunity to intern at Parkview LaGrange and both my mom and my uncle work for Parkview. Last summer I had the chance to go to the Dominican Republic and saw how much of a need there is for nurses as well as physicians. My goal is to become a pediatric nurse practitioner and to work as a traveling nurse, going to places in the world where I can help.”
Fritzinger added, “Funding permitting, the Parkview LaGrange Foundation will continue to offer scholarships annually through the proceeds of the hospital’s gift shop and generous gifts from the community. Please consider a donation to help support these scholarships.”
