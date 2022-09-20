Parkview Health hospitals earn Magnet recognition

FORT WAYNE — For a second time, nine Parkview Health hospitals have attained Magnet recognition, the nation’s top honor for professional nursing practice.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence, according to a news release. Per the ANCC, only 9.4% of hospitals in the United States have earned the elite Magnet status.
All nine of the Parkview Health hospitals that earned initial Magnet accreditation in 2017 have earned re-accreditation this year, the release notes. Those hospitals include:
• Parkview Huntington Hospital
• Parkview LaGrange Hospital
• Parkview Noble Hospital
• Parkview Ortho Hospital
• Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates (which includes Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview Hospital Randallia and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute)
• Parkview Wabash Hospital
• Parkview Whitley Hospital
As the newest member of the health system, Parkview DeKalb Hospital will be eligible for Magnet recognition during the next accreditation cycle.
“Our second Magnet recognition reaffirms the amazing nursing culture we have here at Parkview — a culture where nurses feel empowered and have a voice in the care they provide to their patients,” said Juli Johnson, chief nursing executive with Parkview Health. “We could not be prouder of our team for achieving nursing’s highest honor. Parkview nurses not only deliver excellent care across our region, but they also stand among the nation’s very best as models for nursing excellence.”
Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to healthcare organizations and their communities, such as:
• Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information;
• Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure-to-rescue rates;
• Higher job satisfaction among nurses; and
• Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.
Magnet recognition is considered the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges healthcare organizations, according to the release. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.
The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence, the release notes. The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.
To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.
Healthcare organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality, according to the release. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its initial recognition.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies healthcare organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.
The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care.
For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.