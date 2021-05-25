GOSHEN — Parkside Elementary School's “Honoring Hometown Heroes” parade will step off at 10 a.m. Wednesday from beside the school at 1202 S. Seventh St. in honor of police and firefighters.
Students and staff are preparing to show their appreciation of those who have pledged to protect and serve as they end a school year that brought many challenges. Students will line the sidewalks waving flags and holding banners as Goshen city police cars and firetrucks drive through the parking lot and the block surrounding the school.
