GOSHEN — Parkside Elementary School, one of seven elementary schools under the Goshen Community Schools umbrella, has been ranked as one of the best elementary schools in Indiana by U.S. News & World Report.
According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Parkside achieved the honor by placing among the top 30% of public elementary schools in the state, earning it a U.S. News Best Elementary School designation.
The recently announced ranking list is the first-ever ranking for public elementary schools, after years of rankings for high schools across the nation.
Parkside’s high ranking means the school has earned the right to display a U.S. News-trademarked Best Elementary School’s award “badge” on the school’s social media, website, signage, apparel and more.
Per the release, Parkside has been ranked 126th out of a total of 1,016 Indiana elementary schools. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school.
“At Parkside Elementary School, 67% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 57% scored at or above that level for reading,” U.S. News & World Report said of Parkside in the ranking announcement. “The school’s minority student enrollment is 47%. The student-teacher ratio is 17:1, which is the same as that of the district. The student population is made up of 53% female students and 47% male students. The school enrolls 61% economically disadvantaged students. There are 20 equivalent full-time teachers and one full-time school counselor.”
In Indiana, 45% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading compared to Parkside’s 57%, and 47% tested at or above that level for math compared to Parkside’s 67%, the report notes. The report goes on to explain that based on the school’s demographics, Parkside students performed “well above expectations” on both reading and math.
“Parkside Elementary is a C.L.A.S.S. — Connecting Learning Assures Successful Students — school, which includes academic instruction as well as the Life Goal pledge, ‘Do the right thing, and treat people right,’ along with C.L.A.S.S. lifelines such as caring, cooperation, courage, effort, flexibility, generosity, gratitude, honesty, initiative, integrity, organization, perseverance, pride, problem-solving, respect and self-control,” said Betts McFarren, principal at Parkside since 2001. “Our focus at Parkside is to build leaders, and we develop students through our Student Ambassador Program. We are very honored to receive this recognition from the U.S. News & World Report for Top Best Schools in Indiana.”
Steven Hope, superintendent of GCS, offered a similar sentiment in response to the school’s achievement.
“As a district, we are proud of the ranking U.S. News & World Report has awarded to Parkside,” Hope said. “It is an acknowledgment of the efforts by all Parkside teachers, students and staff.
“Our elementary schools are ‘neighborhood schools’ which enable staff to build relationships with students, families, and neighbors, and the entire Parkside School community is to be commended for this honor,” he added. “I am thankful for the community support for Parkside and for all GCS schools, and I look forward to continued student achievement and growth in our district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.