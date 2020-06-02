GOSHEN — Having been separated for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parkside Elementary School teachers were finally reunited with their students Monday during a special end-of-year drive-in celebration at Harvest Community Church.
At the event, which took place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parents were invited to drive their students to the church parking lot where, while remaining in their vehicles, they were able to talk with and wave farewell to their teachers, who had been situated at safe distances throughout the parking lot.
“We are a partner with Parkside, and we do a bunch of volunteer things for them throughout the year. So, we’ve had a great relationship with them,” said Jeremy Gwaltney, lead pastor at Harvest Community Church. “Obviously, when everything with COVID-19 happened, we just saw first hand the teachers’ desire to teach our kids, but then also the pain they were going through with not being able to have closure.
“We as churches have been doing drive-in events for a while, and we know how to do them safely. So, when the governor started reopening the state, I just reached out to see if the school would be interested in doing a drive-in event, just to provide some closure, and they went for it,” he added of Monday’s event. “So, this is just kind of our way of giving back to them, because they do so much for the parents and the students in our city.”
Heather Steffen, a fourth grade teacher at Parkside, was visibly beaming throughout Monday’s event as she greeted and chatted with students as they made their way around the parking lot.
“I’m so excited to be here,” Steffen said of the event. “Harvest has been a supporter of Parkside for a long time, and the school year did not end like we wanted it to. And we at Parkside are just a big community, and we miss our kids, and so this is just such a great event where we can see them again and kind of have some closure as the school year ends.
“For me personally, it’s just been really hard,” Steffen added of the governor’s decision in early April to end in-person classes for the remainder of the school year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. “I feel like my students are more of like a family, and so not being able to see their faces in person ... it’s just really hard not being able to see them, and give them a hug, and see them in person. So, this is really great.”
John Moyer, a fellow fourth-grade teacher at Parkside, offered a similar sentiment.
“I think it’s great, being able to see the kids in person one more time,” Moyer said while waving to passing students. “We’ve been doing e-learning for so long, Zoom meetings, all of that, and you just lose that personal touch. And so being able to do this, it’s just really special.”
For Jama Kinsey, mother of Parkside students Carson and Grace, the closure provided by Monday’s end-of-year celebration was almost as exciting for her as it was for her children.
“This has not been a normal school year, so I’m feeling very different, just bittersweet and sad. It was just not what I was hoping for,” Kinsey said from her vehicle as her children giggled and waved from the back seat. “And there’s also all the unknowns, not knowing what to look forward to this summer, and even this fall. But I’m hoping and praying that they’ll be able to go back to school.
“As for this event, it’s just really nice to get to see the teachers one last time, because the kids didn’t get to say goodbye to them,” Kinsey added of the drive-in event. “I mean, we haven’t seen them since March. So, it’s just great to see all their faces again. They're awesome teachers.”
