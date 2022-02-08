GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners gave their approval to a $4 million upgrade to the toilet facilities at Elkhart County Parks.
The money still needs to be approved by the Elkhart County Council at Saturday morning’s meeting.
The money will come from American Rescue Plan funding and will replace and install up to 10 latrines and upgrade and install up to 13 modern restrooms through Elkhart County Parks.
Elkhart County Parks Director Ronda DeCaire explained that most of the latrines and restrooms were built in 1971 — more than 50 years ago.
The current latrines are wood with a concrete base for waste collection. The waste is pumped out as needed.
DeCaire said that it is an exciting opportunity to get wastewater handled property and for people who use the parks to be able to go into a modern restroom and wash their hands.
She said the facilities will also be fireproof and vandal proof. In her 13 years with the parks, there have been two fire incidents: one was an attempted arson and the other was a “very successful” arson at Bonneyville Mill Park.
Although the staff have taken good care of the latrines and restroom facilities at the parks over the past 50 years, she said people who use them should be able to have a door to the restroom.
The parks that will get the upgrades are the county’s major parks: Bonneyville, Ox Bow, River Preserve and the Pumpkinvine, and an additional facility at Boot Lake. When the park is developed, there will be a facility at Corson River Woods Park.
DeCaire said she hopes the project will be ready to go by the spring of 2023.
The parks, she pointed out, are heavily used — as are the restrooms. So the visitors, she said, “They really deserve to have better facilities.”
Ox Bow sees 230,000 park users a year.
The other parks see between 25,000 to 150,000 users per year.
They have about 450 paid reservations for shelters each year, and on top of that about 8,000 school children visit each year.
The parks host more than 120 programs a year and larger events, including cross country meets and company picnics, DeCaire said.
C.R. 4
The commissioners also approved an additional appropriation of $12 million for the construction of C.R. 4 between C.R.s 17 and 19 and utilities. The money will come from the C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE Tax Increment Finance Fund.
This road will give access to an industrial park complex that includes the new Amazon fulfillment center.
Utility costs for this project will be reimbursed.
Elkhart County Planning & Development Director Chris Godlewski said the cost is expected to be about $7.5 million, but that as the administrator of the contract, the county needs to pay the full bill of construction, which is why $12 million was requested. The county will be reimbursed by the developer, he said.
The county is extending C.R. 4 east from C.R. 17 about a mile to C.R. 19, including an intersection with a branching road to serve as a new ramp onto the Toll Road. The new road crosses through part of the Elkhart East industrial park development — a 301-acre portion directly north of the interstate, between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19.
Godlewski added that last week plat papers were filed for a new development on the north end of the C.R. 4 project. The filer was the original developer, Northland Corp., which submitted a six-lot plat for that area, he said.
That will go to the Plan Commission in March.
