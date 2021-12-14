GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new maintenance facility for the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department hit a snag Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, to reject a recently received bid for the construction project.
Board members had originally granted Goshen Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell permission to seek bids for the project back in mid-November. The plan involves constructing a new maintenance facility for the department on city-owned property at 610 E. Plymouth Ave., just to the northeast of the parks department’s administration office at 524 E. Jackson St.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, speaking during the board’s Nov. 15 meeting, noted that the city administration has been considering relocating the department’s current maintenance facility, located at the north end of Shanklin Park, for nearly a decade, as that area is prone to flooding.
“They often have to move everything in advance of rain storms to prevent damage,” Hutsell added during the meeting. “This will be catty-corner from the new parks administration office, at the northeast corner of that intersection. So, it will be a nice combination of services.”
However, Heyde noted Monday that only one bid had been received by the Dec. 6 deadline, and the proposed cost was more than 20% higher than the original engineering estimate for the project.
According to Heyde, R Yoder Construction was the bidder for the project, submitting a base bid of $2.75 million, as well as two alternate bids that both hovered around $2.8 million.
The original engineering estimate for the project, which is being developed and funded jointly by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and city government, had been estimated to be roughly $2 million.
“Based upon the review of the bids, the staff is recommending that the proposal be rejected,” Heyde told the board, noting that there is insufficient funds available to proceed with the project at the price being proposed by R Yoder Construction.
Asked if she plans on putting the project out for bid again at a later date, Heyde responded in the affirmative.
“We’re hoping to be able to do that,” she said.
The request to reject R Yoder Construction’s bid proposal was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Water and Sewer Department for permission to close a section of North Seventh Street between East Wilden and Oakridge avenues for three days to allow for the installation of a sewer lateral.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to convert all angle parking spaces to parallel spaces along the north side of Lincoln Avenue between Third Street and the Elkhart County Courthouse’s access drive. The request was made due to the belief that the change will increase visibility for vehicles attempting to exit the court’s access drive onto Lincoln Avenue.
• Approved a $349,210 contract with Niblock Excavating for the city’s 2022 asphalt paving project.
• Approved a $973,545 contract with Rieth-Riley Construction for the city’s 2022 concrete paving project.
• Approve a $279,890 contract with J. Ranck Electric for the upcoming Wilden Avenue tree clearing project.
• Approved a $1.36 million contract with HRP Construction for the upcoming Crossing Subdivision Drainage Improvement project.
