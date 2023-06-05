GOSHEN — New restrooms may soon be in the works for local county parks. The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a project submitted by the Elkhart County Parks Department for the second phase of restrooms and latrine construction.
Funding for the replacements or improvements comes from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Abonmarche was awarded the contract for an initial study to determine the scope of the needed work as the first phase of the project.
Phase two, also with Abonmarche, continues planning, with geotechnical designing, preparation of construction and bidding documents, permitting, and inspections at $272,000.
• The Elkhart County Commissioners approved an additional appropriation request from the Elkhart County Highway Department for $2.25 million for the summer roads program from the Restricted Motor Highway Funds budget. The program includes paving, chip sealing, and other associated costs. From another fund — the Wheel Tax fund — the department has approved an appropriation of $500,000 for the project.
• The department also received bids for the 2023 paving program. It’s the third series of bids they’ve received this year, with a Community Crossings paving program grant and the wedging repair program being the first two. Bids received were: Niblock Excavating at $2,959,132.80; and Rieth-Riley Construction at $2,407,576.88.
• The commissioners also approved a certification of no Tax Increment Replacement Levy for the county for 2023-2024. Elkhart County attorney Craig Buche explained that Tax Increment Finance review has been more than adequate for the TIF districts’ bond obligations, making the need to increase levies of the like unnecessary. TIFs in Elkhart County are not levied but receive increments based on growth.