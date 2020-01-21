GOSHEN — A Goshen woman whose recently constructed home does not meet the city’s requirement of two on-site parking spaces received some good news Tuesday from the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to a request by Mary Lehman Yoder, represented by engineering firm Abonmarche, for a Planned Unit Development major change to allow one on-site parking space — via an attached one-car garage — where two parking spaces are required at her home on Lot 9 of the Co-Housing on the Millrace development, generally located at 605 River Race Dr., Goshen.
NOT IN COMPLIANCE
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the Co-Housing development’s existing PUD did not relax the on-site parking requirements for the nine lots with frontage on River Race Drive, and the PUD site plan states two parking spaces must be provided for each of the lots.
In addition, she noted the city’s zoning ordinance requires two on-site parking spaces for each single-family dwelling, and does not permit open parking spaces in the front yard setback.
“The planning office signed a zoning clearance form in August 2018 for a single family house with a one-car attached garage and one open parking space located behind the front yard setback, meeting the requirements for two parking spaces,” Yoder said of Lehman Yoder’s property. “In late August 2019, site inspection photos were provided to the planning office ... which showed the portion of the driveway leading to the garage had been installed, but the complete driveway and open parking space had not been installed per the approved site plan. The planning office notified the builder in an email on Aug. 26, 2019, that the complete driveway and open parking space per the approved site plan needed to be installed before planning could release the inspection.”
In mid-October 2019, the planning office was contacted by a Co-Housing representative asking about alternatives, such as adding a parking space in the north common area, Yoder explained. She noted her office provided preliminary comments related to potential site impacts and new review requirements for an added parking space, including drainage review, setbacks not met, and landscaping displaced.
“At the beginning of November 2019, the planning office was contacted by Abonmarche, asking for details on parking requirements, options to address parking requirements, and approval process to proceed with the partial driveway and one-car garage. An application for the PUD major change was then received on Dec. 16, 2019,” Yoder said. “Because the site plan was submitted and approved demonstrating the property is able to comply with the requirement for two parking spaces meeting the zoning ordinance requirements, there is no basis for staff to support the request to allow one parking space.”
As such, Yoder indicated she and her staff would be making no recommendation — either for or against — to the commission or the Goshen City Council, which would also have to approve the request.
HAPPY AS-IS
When questioned about her desire to keep her home as-is, with just the one on-site parking space provided via the attached one-car garage, Lehman Yoder noted she lives alone and only has need of one vehicle.
In addition, she noted there is adequate additional parking available via several nearby common parking areas, one of which is just 40 feet from her front porch.
While she did acknowledge there is room on her property for an additional parking space, the constraints of the lot would require it be positioned directly in front of her bedroom window — an option she was vehemently against.
“I don’t know how you feel ... My husband has subsequently died. I’m a little sensitive about a parking place right in front of my bedroom,” she said. “Of course I have window coverings, but I had hoped for a privacy fence there.”
With the goal of avoiding setting a precedent, Lehman Yoder also noted her fellow Co-Housing neighbors have all agreed in writing that no additional one-space parking situations will be allowed within the development in the future.
“My house is very adequate, and I love my house, and I really like my one-car garage for my bicycle and my car,” Lehman Yoder added of her request. “I understand that I’m in violation.”
FAVORABLE RECOMMENDATION
Taking Lehman Yoder’s comments into consideration, coupled with she and her neighbors’ efforts to avoid setting an potentially damaging precedent, commission member Jim Wellington indicated he felt there would be no harm in allowing Lehman Yoder’s current parking situation to stand as-is.
“It seems to me that she has neighborhood support, that it doesn’t set precedent, and that she’ll get by just fine,” Wellington said of the situation. “And, if someone else moved in there and wanted more parking, they could add it easily.”
In the end, a majority of the commission’s members agreed, and a motion was passed to forward the request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
