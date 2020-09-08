GOSHEN — On-street parking along Main Street near the Elkhart County Courthouse will be closed for three weeks to allow for drainage work along the corridor.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Tuesday approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for closure of the on-street parking spots along the west side of Main Street, east of the courthouse, from Lincoln Avenue to Clinton Street running through Sept. 29.
“During the closure, Niblock Excavating will remove the existing curb and sidewalk,” Sailor told the board. “The new curb and sidewalk will be adjusted to improve the drainage along this section of Main Street.”
Sailor noted that the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners has been notified of the on-street parking closure and will in turn notify the various county departments with offices located within the courthouse.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a conditional offer of employment for Jeffrey P. McGowan as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department. The board will be requested to confirm the offer of employment when a position opening becomes available at the department.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment for Rayven Aliyah Johnson as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. As with McGowan’s offer, the board will be requested to confirm Johnson’s offer of employment when a position opening becomes available at the department.
• Voted to accept a utility easement from JRDR Properties LLC, owners of Quality Machine, 924 E. Lincoln Ave., needed in order to proceed with the East Lincoln Avenue water main replacement project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.