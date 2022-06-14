GOSHEN — On Monday, the Goshen Public Library partnered with the Elkhart County Parks Department to put on a “Creature Feature” event at Pringle Park.
Approximately 162 people showed up to learn about wildlife that community members could find in their own backyards.
“I am doing a program for the summer reading program with the Goshen Public Library, we’re doing a ‘Creature Feature’, and I brought live reptiles and amphibians that can be found here in Elkhart County,” said Elkhart County Parks Interpretive Naturalist Krista Daniels. “I have two snakes, an eastern hognose snake and a corn snake, which is not native, but he is a great program snake. I have a bull frog, a toad, two box turtles and a tiger salamander.”
What do children gain from this type of program?
“Number one we’re going to talk about native species,” Daniels added. “Things that they may come across in their yard or the park locally. Also some characteristics, and they will get to see them and touch them. I do hands on [learning].”
What does it mean for the community?
“I think it is wonderful to be able to do this,” said Goshen Public Library's Head of Children's Services Tina Ervin. “The kids really love the animals and having Krista here who knows about the animals that are local and things they might see in their back yard. It’s a great learning experience for them and after being cooped up with COVID for the last couple years, its super good for them just to be out, have fun, and be together.
How has the program grown?
“We have fun day Mondays. We’ve been doing that for a long time,” Ervin added. “We started doing it at the park last year and it’s grown almost double the amount of people we had last year.”
For more information on future events with both the Goshen Public Library and the Elkhart County Parks Department, visit both https://goshenpl.lib.in.us/events/ and https://elkhartcountyparks.org/.