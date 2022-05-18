SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra welcomes Music Director Alastair Willis Saturday to the beautiful Morris Performing Arts Center as concertgoers experience Paris in the last Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series of the 2021-22 season.
This "Alastair Presents" transports the audience and musicians to turn-of-the-century Paris with Debussy, Ravel, Poulenc, and Franck, plus highlights from Stravinsky’s music for the Ballet Russes, featuring guest actor Aaron Nichols.
The turn of the century in Paris has always fascinated Willis.
“So much was happening in the arts, in music, ballet, painting, theater, and opera," Willis said. "One man had a vision of ‘total theater’ by combining the best of the best under one roof. He brought together the best dancers, choreographers, musicians, composers, singers, and artists in a golden era that has still never been matched.”
"Paris Impressions" explores this golden era through the eyes of this one man, played by Nichols with musical excerpts from Stravinsky’s "The Firebird," "Petroushka," and "Rite of Spring," Poulenc’s "Les Biches," Ravel’s powerful "La Valse," and more.
