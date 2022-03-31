TOPEKA — Westview Junior High staff invited parents during school hours to join in a special morning aimed at helping parents better understand the complexities of middle school.
“We want to showcase all of (the) good things that are going and for parents to better understand what their kid goes through on a day-to-day,” said Principal Elias Rojas.
On Thursday morning, 127 parents came to the school to sit alongside their seventh- and eighth-grade student learners for Parent Shadow Day.
“We invite the parents to come and they can see what a day in the life of their student is like,” explained Westview School Counselor Jennifer May. “Our teachers run the day as they normally would. We don’t have a special assembly or convocation. This is an opportunity for our parents to see what happens during the day.”
Rojas explained that for many parents, things in schools have changed since they attended, and it’s important for parents to understand those changes as well. He gave the example of math.
“I think perhaps in past generations, it was more final answer-driven," he said. "We want to facilitate deeper thinking. We want to facilitate the understanding of the process and showing and verbalizing thinking because just like any destination, there are different routes to one destination. I think that’s very applicable and any time we can have a student be able to articulate process and know exactly how they got to the final answer, that shows true mastery and internalization of skill.”
Parents sat in on classes and learned that the organization of those classes may also be different than what they experienced in school.
“[Students] spend a lot of time with us and we do a lot of care and it takes both sides," Rojas added. "I tell parents they are their first and they are their forever teachers and their kids are a direct reflection of that, and we want to work alongside them and we ask for their support so that we can help them become the best version of their themselves as we address the whole child here at Westview Junior High.”
Schools of today also vary from schools of the past by their respect to emotional health. At Westview, teachers and staff are dedicated to encouraging healthy coping mechanisms and positive communication styles.
“As we look to address the whole child, we are being very intentional about addressing the social and emotional wellbeing of our students and empowering them, and giving them the vocabulary they need to articulate their emotions, why they’re feeling such emotions, how to handle in a healthy appropriate way things like stress, anxiety, depression, interpersonal relationship within their peer group, at home, with a teacher, with an adult,” Rojas explained. “They are constantly being bombarded with information at different levels and they’ve got to decipher it all and make sense out of it and that’s hard to do when you’re 12, 13, 14 years old, going through a lot of physiological changes.
“At the core of it, is reaching them so that they can have the tools necessary because regardless of what journey they take, whether they leave us after eighth grade — our Amish population — or they go on to high school, and then to a two-year or four-year institution, they’re going to be around people and they’re going to have to navigate the complexities of being part of a society.”
Parents and teachers at Westview both want to be involved, and the half-day program, teachers say, can help to keep the lines of communication open between adults surrounding middle school students.
“It makes the parents feel like there’s more of an open line of communication with us when they feel like they are welcome to come into our building and see what their child experiences throughout the day,” said Social Studies teacher Heather Eash.
Interest in communication is exemplified by the highest ever attendance in the half-day event, with nearly a third of students having at least one parent in attendance.
“That is a great problem to have,” Rojas said.
Rojas added that it took several weeks for administration to pull the program together.
“We already discussed with our team some logistical changes if numbers continue to be high and if participation stays high, to better accommodate and have good experience for parents,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.