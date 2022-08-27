NAPPANEE — Nappanee native Shaylee Bedward-Downs lost her battle with ovarian cancer November 2021 at the young age of 27.
Shaylee was the daughter of Ron and Nelda and had a younger sister Mikayla. She married longtime boyfriend Evan Downs six months before she passed.
Shaylee’s dad, Ron, shared that Shaylee was fun-loving, the life of the party and many said, “She lit up the room when she came in.”
That positive personality shines through Shaylee’s Instagram posts, which continued to be upbeat throughout her journey. She described “random thoughts” about herself like “I love being awake during the early hours of the morning — the rest of the world is still fast asleep and there’s this calm sense of peace. The sun is shining, the birds are singing — it’s a beautiful day to be alive!”
Or, “This world needs more love. We’re all having this human experience together, let’s start acting like it!”
Or, “I’ve changed my mindset from ‘I look good for a cancer patient’ to just ‘I look good!’ I’m literally fighting for my life every single day and still doing things that bring me joy. I think I’m doing it right y’all!”
Keeping that positive spirit alive is part of the mission of Shaylee’s Light, Inc., the nonprofit started by her family. The nonprofit strives to do several things — spread awareness of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, educating women and others; raise funds for ovarian cancer research; and keep Shaylee’s light burning.
Ron shared that Shaylee asked him, “Who will tell women after I die?” and he said that he would. Shaylee was a vocal advocate to women that they need to fight for their health because they know their bodies best. Shaylee believes many of her early symptoms were dismissed because she was young and according to statistics, 90% of women are diagnosed after age 40 and only 3.8% in their 20s.
TIMELINE OF SHAYLEE’S DIAGNOSIS
(The timeline is from Shaylee’s notes provided by Bedward.)
In 2014, Shaylee started experiencing shooting pain near her ovaries and once they persisted; she sought medical care at her college’s women’s center.
According to Shaylee, they automatically ruled out cancer because she was too young (she would’ve been 21 at the time) and was told she probably pulled a muscle while working out.
In 2015, she started having bladder issues and said she’d lose control of her bladder about half the time when she went out. She returned to the women’s center and was referred to an urologist who said she probably had an overactive bladder and prescribed muscle relaxers.
In 2016, she went for her annual women’s wellness check and the results came back showing pre-cancerous cells on her ovaries but Shaylee said she wasn’t really informed of that at the time, instead her doctor left a voicemail saying the tests were abnormal but there was nothing to worry about and they’d repeat the test in a year.
In 2017, Shaylee made an appointment with her gynecologist. It hadn’t been quite a year so she almost didn’t get the appointment but Shaylee felt something was off and she insisted on a pelvic exam. She said the doctor said she needed an ultrasound immediately as she found a pelvic mass the size of a softball. The ultrasound tech confirmed the possibility of a malignancy and she was immediately referred to a gynecological oncologist.
Several days later she had an exploratory laparotomy and was diagnosed with stage 3c ovarian cancer.
In February 2018, she had a radical hysterectomy. In July she was referred to MD Anderson, Houston, to explore optional future treatment “because chemo is not working” and began hormone therapy. In November, she was back in Houston for T-cell clinical trial.
In 2019, in January she had her third surgery — a reassessment laparotomy and supine colectomy. In April she began immunotherapy treatment every three weeks for as long as it continued working. From May through the end of the year she was told she was stable, but there was still evidence of growth.
In 2020, she began oral chemotherapy and several more CT scans.
In 2021, in March she had her fourth surgery — a pellative diverting loop ileostomy and G-tube placement. In April, she began palliative care in Kansas City, Missouri, where the couple lived, but 10 days later she moved back to Indiana. She started hospice care in Rochester near her in-laws. In June, she moved into her parents’ house in Nappanee. In August, she had a two-week hospital stay and had a super scare that could’ve caused her to go into sepsis but it was “miraculously healed.”
In September, she was back home and in November, she passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
In one of Shaylee’s posts where she shared her diagnosis story she ended with this, “I cannot stress how important it is to know your body! Listen to it! If you’re not getting answers from your doctor — see someone else. Be your own advocate! I share my story to raise awareness in hope it might save one person’s life.”
EDUCATION NEEDED
Bedward said, “It’s not only women that need to be educated but doctors, too — because they kept saying she was too young, it couldn’t possibly be cancer. Cancer doesn’t care about age.”
Bedward said Shaylee’s cancer was a rare form — both high-grade and low-grade so no chemotherapy could touch it. He said less than 1% has this type of ovarian cancer.
Bedward shared that when Shaylee was in hospice she was asked if there was something she’s always wanted to do and she said, “Well, we always talked about getting married,” so Evan and Shaylee married in May. Bedward got emotional when sharing that Evan never wavered, never considered not being by her side or marrying her, even though he knew the outcome.
BUTTERFLY GARDEN
Ron said aside from his promise to continue her mission to raise awareness, he wanted to do something to honor her and the positivity she was putting out in the world. He was familiar with the Nappanee Arts Council and the sculptures placed in downtown Nappanee. He approached Jeff Stillson with the idea of butterfly sculptures. Stillson said he loved the idea and would talk to his committee.
The committee decided the only way they could do the project would be if it was privately funded with the funds not raised by the Nappanee Arts Council.
Stillson explained, “Unlike the sponsorships and donations in the past that have supported the art sculptures obtained through the Nappanee Arts Council, this is a privately funded sculpture project that falls in line with previous sculpture programs.”
“We’re all about adding to our sculptures but we didn’t want it to become a memorial garden,” he said and added not just for this project but for any future projects. “That’s why it’ll be called the Butterfly Garden and not Shaylee’s Garden.”
Ron said he didn’t want the garden to be about cancer, but about her positivity. “The garden will include some of her positive quotes,” he said.
Bedward shared that Stillson advised not to limit the artists to a butterfly sculpture but instead to incorporate a butterfly onto each sculpture.
“The butterfly lights on the sculpture — giving its blessing,” Stillson said. “Basically her giving her blessing to each one of these sculptures.”
Stillson took the idea even further and called Bedward one day and asked if they had a fingerprint of Shaylee’s. Bedward obtained one and each sculpture will also include a copy of the fingerprint so the project is named “Touched by a Butterfly”.
One of the artists creating a sculpture, Jenny Shaw, incorporated other things that Shaylee loved into her sculpture.
“She loved cats and sunrises and I do too — well, I like cats,” Shaw laughed.
So Shaw’s sculpture highlights both cats and suns, as well as the teal butterfly.
The garden will also include a butterfly tree with a butterfly representing each of the individual donors — approximately 75 of them. He raised approximately $75,000 for the project and 20% was set aside for ovarian cancer research.
Bedward plans to take four sculptures to Wakarusa in recognition of the many donors from that town.
At the end of the year those sculptures will join the ones in Nappanee on the art path to create the Touched by a Butterfly garden.
Bedward also plans to create two books — one titled “Shaylee’s Journey,” a composite of Shaylee’s Instagram posts during her cancer journey, and another titled “Shaylee’s Light,” filled with inspirational, motivational and encouraging thoughts and quotes from Shaylee.
Bedward also received permission from City of Nappanee officials to “teal the town” in September for ovarian cancer awareness month and area school athletes will wear teal socks.
Stillson said, “What I like about art is you’re putting something in the world that wasn’t there before. The art path is a happy place. Yes, people may come and reflect while at the garden but it will have happy sculptures with happy quotes.”
“She was a bright light and we want people to feel better when they visit,” Bedward said.
Stillson agreed encouraging visitors to “sit and reflect and feel better about yourself when you leave.”
Bedward raised enough funds for 18 sculptures — the 14 that will be placed in downtown Nappanee are scheduled to be installed Tuesday.