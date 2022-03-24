There’s been a lot of talk lately about parent’s rights to be involved in their children’s education.
As a mom who was pretty involved in my kid’s education, I was confused as to why we needed to pass additional laws that would, in my opinion, harm our educational system.
Most of this hullabaloo began over a theory that is not being taught anywhere in our public schools at the K-12 level — Critical Race Theory. This was another one of those things that spread through wildfire across the country — kind of like the toilet paper shortage. Someone mentioned critical race theory on TV; someone heard it and panic ensued. That panic had angry parents storming school board meetings demanding teachers and school boards post their curriculum online and stop teaching something they’re not even teaching.
I assert that parents do now and always have had the right to know what curriculum is being taught — all they have to do is ask. Speak to their child’s teacher. We don’t need the government, which so many say they want to be less involved in our lives, making laws about this.
As I said, I was an involved parent, but I also didn’t try to dictate to my kid’s teachers what they should teach. I helped with homework so I was aware of what they were learning. I was a member of the PTO, I went to every school function (as a full time working mom) and I went to every parent-teacher conference.
Even when my kids were in high school I made a point of meeting every single one of their teachers. Sometimes the teachers would wonder why I was meeting with them since my sons were doing well in their class but I wanted to meet them and more importantly I wanted them to meet me. In a couple of cases my sons related that their relationship with a certain teacher improved after the parent-teacher conference.
I’m not sharing this to toot my own horn, as they say, but to make the point that parents already have these rights. If I had a concern about something, I’d talk to their teacher. If I was dissatisfied I knew I could go to the principal or the school board — but I never had to do that.
I preached to my boys not to be afraid to ask questions because their teachers were working for them, in a sense, and their job was to help them learn. At the same time I instilled that they should be respectful of the teacher’s authority.
The only concern I can recall having was with a certain high school math teacher who showed a movie over a couple of days that I didn’t really think was appropriate for the classroom (although I’d probably let them watch it at home).
And I probably wouldn’t have brought it up except that the teacher was telling me my son was struggling in her class and had a “mischievous smile”. I suggested maybe rather than showing that not in great taste movie she should have used that time to work with struggling students.
Other than that I always respected the teacher’s ability to teach. In another case we felt that a fifth grade teacher was assigning too much homework—it was taking our son hours to complete it. I wasn’t sure if it was because he was naturally a dawdler but his dad called the teacher.
At first the teacher didn’t agree that he was overburdening the students but called back a couple of days later stating that he asked several students in the class how long it was taking them to complete their homework and conceded maybe he was giving too much.
In my experience, as well as from teachers I now know, teachers welcome parent’s (respectful) opinions.
I contend that we do not need to go back in history to book banning times or hold librarians criminally responsible for the materials our kids consume. I also once worked in the public library — library clerks have lots of tasks to do on the job — monitoring your child’s reading material is not one of them, that’s a parent’s or guardian’s job.
But again, if there’s a library book someone finds objectionable they have the right to let the library director and the library board know you’d like it reviewed for possible removal. It may not be removed because one person’s objectionable is another’s educational but you have the right to ask.
I was also not afraid for my kids to hear about or know people with different views or backgrounds than ours — it’s a big, wide world out there and they have to learn to interact with people of all stripes. Instead, I’d explain that while so and so might think or do such and such, in our family, we don’t.
I also contend that parents who want more control over their children’s education have other means to do so via private schools and homeschooling. We don’t need legislators in the classroom micro-managing teachers. There’s no need for them to play guardian for concerned parents — parents already have the rights and power to protect their children.
I say trust that the teachers and librarians who serve our children also care about and want to protect them, but stay personally involved — in productive ways.
