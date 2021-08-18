A search remains underway for a baby girl following an Indiana Silver Alert out of Plymouth.
The alert was issued Sunday, asking the public to help find Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl who was last seen in Mishawaka early Saturday morning. She was reported missing to police Sunday.
When the alert was issued, she was said to be with a man described as the suspect, Justin Lee Miller, 37. Miller was arrested in Starke County Monday. He and Mercedes' parents have been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.
The girl's parents are Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn. The family, according to media reports, had been staying in a room at the Economy Inn.
The FBI has joined the hunt for Mercedes and police have stated they believe she could be in Starke, Marshall or St. Joseph counties.
Both Miller and the Cherokee were found later in the day Monday; however, the baby was not, according to the Plymouth Police Department.
Lain is described in the alert as white, 2 feet tall, weighing 19 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the baby is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at (574) 936-2126.
