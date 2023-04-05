ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition is calling for community members, students, parents, and providers to support House Bill 1483, an anti-bullying bill that passed the House and is currently at the Senate.
They are requesting that everyone complete a statement of support and submit to both Senator Raatz, Chair of the Education Committee Legal Assistant, at luther.hall@iga.in.gov, and the ECS Parent Coalition at ecsparentcoalition@gmail.com.
Members of the ECS Parent Coalition will also be testifying at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday in support of HB 1483, as ECS Parent Coalition has submitted the following language addition request, advocating for additional child safety measures in our schools:
"All observed or reported behavioral occurrences involving children, requiring intervention, of any kind (written, verbal, or physical), by school frontline employees, are required to confidentially document and track all occurrences for both the victim and the child exhibiting bullying and/or abusive behavior. In tracking all behavioral occurrences, not just those labeled as bullying, high-risk, high-needs children can be identified, flagging high alert behaviors, such as verbal, physical, and/or sexual abuse, as well as patterns of behavior over time for all children. Once a high-risk, high-needs child is identified, provisions require that a school prioritize corresponding interventions (i.e.: behavioral specialists, mental health, and community resources etc.) to ensure the safety and well-being for the at-risk child identified, the targeted student(s), and their peers. Parents/Guardian’s may access their child(rens) confidential record(s) as it pertains to their child(rens) safety and well-being."
The ECS Parent Coalition has been advocating since March 2022 both locally and on a state level for these changes. As it stands, there are no documentation or tracking requirements for the victims of bullying and/or abusive behaviors. Additionally, if a behavioral incident is not classified as bullying, such as physical or sexual assault, leaving the incidents undocumented by the school and often unresolved.
“In social work, there is a rule of thumb, if you didn’t document it, it didn’t happen”, said Rachel Van Alstine, Child & Parent Advocate, ECS Parent Coalition for Bully Prevention and Mental Health, adding that, “child safety must be the number one priority in education as children must be safe to learn”.
The ECS Parent Coalition reports that in countless conversations with school frontline staff, across districts, it is expressed that the children with high-risk, high-needs behaviors can be identified; however, school districts are not consistently documenting or tracking said behaviors and there is no formal method to ensure these occurrences follow the identified at-risk child to another school, which they believe to be a massive gap in child safety and welfare.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/groups/715311639595057.