ELKHART – On Tuesday the Elkhart community is invited to attend the first collaborative Community Culture and Climate Awareness Forum at Elkhart’s North Side Middle School, 300 Lawrence St., from 6-7:30 p.m.
This event is being hosted by the ECS Parent Coalition, in collaboration with local school districts and mental health professionals, a news release stated.
Organizers hope to cultivate a safe space and platform to collectively share experiences, discuss status and insight on opportunities for growth and change, and, above all, ensure the safety and well-being of Elkhart youth.
The event will open with a presentation about Adverse Childhood Experiences, mental health, and the correlation with bullying behaviors, followed by a collaborative panel and dialogue.