GOSHEN — Goshen’s residents will be honoring those who died in service to the U.S. during Memorial Day services Monday.
There will be three services and the annual parade. The first service starts at 8:45 a.m. at the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, where fallen and missing U.S. Navy and Coast Guard personnel will be honored. The wreath will be presented and tossed into the river by James Snowden, a retired Naval chief petty officer who served for 26 years.
The second service starts at 9 a.m. at the Elkhart County Courthouse Veterans Memorial in Goshen.
The parade will form in front of the Goshen Police Department at Fifth and Jefferson streets at 9:30 a.m. and will be on Main and Jefferson by 10:15 a.m. The parade will travel north on Main Street to Pike Street then west on Pike Street to First Street then north on First Street to Oakridge Cemetery where the final service will begin at 11 a.m.
The parade marshal will be Denny Yoder, a Vietnam War veteran of the Air Force.
The guest speaker will be Kenneth Holmes II, an Army veteran, having served in Iraq.
Performing the National Anthem will be the Goshen High School Band.
Jeff Schrock is the chairman of the Memorial Day services and parade and has been for the last 22 years. He explained that the team he has is a major help to put the program(s) together and would encourage people to still be a part of the services if they are interested.
“Being a Veteran of Foreign Wars, as well as the American Legion, I took over when an older member wanted to retire from the event,” he said. “I had been involved in the Memorial Day Parade (and three services) since I was in school. As a Cub Scout, a Boy Scout and in high school, as a GHS band member.”
To be in the parade, people should fill out an application and drop it off at the Goshen VFW, attention: Jeff Schrock, 1201 W. Pike St., Goshen.
While he shared that there will not be anything new per say in the parade, he anticipates that the community will continue to enjoy the parade.
“Everybody loves the parade and everybody who participates in it,” Schrock said.
Schrock shared that what he most looks forward to each year with the Memorial Day services and parade is the joy that comes not only from those who come out, but those who participate as well.
“Hearing how everybody loved it and enjoyed seeing everybody who participated in it, as well as the respect and admiration for those who gave their lives for our freedoms,” he said as to why he continues to plan the event.
He finished with sharing that he highly recommends participating and attending the services that will be offered Monday.
“I would encourage civic-minded groups or people to apply and participate in the parade and attend the ceremonies,” Schrock said. “On a side note, in Oakridge there is a military grave marker (stone) for and Unknown Soldier.”
For more information on Memorial Day Services and the parade, visit https://goshenindiana.org/blog/memorial-day-parade/.