GOSHEN — On Saturday, Builders Association of Elkhart County kicked off the Parade of Homes Plus.
The event goes through June 26. Hours will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Homes will be closed on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesday, and will be open Thursday and Friday 4 to 8 p.m.
“We just do it every year, its a tradition for our family,” Steve Peach said. “My wife and I and my son and his wife, we just have a lot of fun because we get a lot of new ideas on what we want to do with our house. There is always something new and exciting in these homes.”
Peach, a Nappanee resident, shared his thoughts on one of the homes he was visiting.
“I really like the basement because it was wide open, it didn’t feel claustrophobic, there was a lot of room in the basement, and there was a lot of storage room as well,” Peach added.
The homes are placed throughout Elkhart County and White Pigeon, Michigan. There are 13 homes showcased. Tickets are available online at baec.com, at local Martin’s Super Markets, Mid-City Supply in Elkhart, LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center off C.R. 17, Big C Lumber in Elkhart, and JCS Fireplace and Stone in Mishawaka for $8, or $10 at the door.