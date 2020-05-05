GOSHEN — Elkhart County has hit the brakes on the summer road paving program while facing a roadblock in the form of an anticipated revenue shortfall stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a detour is in the works to launch some other paving projects with funding help from a timely awarded state grant.

This year’s paving program lists plans for 32 projects to cover about 24 miles of county roads during the construction season. The projects are divided into two groups, and the county accepted bids from three companies seeking to win contracts for the work in those groups last month. Bid amounts for both groups added up to around $3.5 million.

But the contracts have not been awarded yet. The county highway department put the paving program on hold since state tax revenues to fund the projects are expected to come in far less than planned.

“We’ve totally changed gears with the paving package this year. And it’s due to funding concerns,” Charlie McKenzie, county transportation manager, said.

GAS MONEY TRICKLE

McKenzie explained Monday the county’s Motor Vehicle Highway and Local Road and Street funds serve as the sources of money to pay for road paving and maintenance. Revenue from Indiana’s gas tax primarily fuels those funds via monthly payments from the state.

However, since COVID-19 hit Indiana in March, auto travel has declined and gas prices have plunged below $2 per gallon as people heeded travel restrictions and calls to isolate themselves at home. As a result, gas tax revenues in the state have likely dropped.

McKenzie pointed to information from the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program, saying counties could potentially see a 40 percent decrease in gas tax funds beginning this month.

A newsletter posted by the program out of Purdue University, estimated a potential revenue loss of between 30 and 50 percent. The report also cited Indiana Department of Transportation data as showing light-duty vehicle traffic fell by about 45 percent, while heavy truck traffic fell 35 percent, statewide in the first week after Gov. Holcomb issued his stay-at-home order March 23.

McKenzie emphasized he’s working off projections since the county hasn’t received this month’s gas tax distributions for the two road funds yet. He won’t know the exact amount of the shortfall until the payment comes in, apparently reflecting collections from March.

“Last year, we received just over $8 million in Motor Vehicle Highway funds and around $2.4 million in Local Road and Street. So far in 2020, we are on track for similar revenues, but the current economic situation has potentially changed the situation,” McKenzie stated in an email.

Uncertain what the near future holds as far as funding, the highway department has stalled the paving program for now.

The plans include projects around Goshen, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg, Dunlap and Wakarusa affecting roads like sections of C.R. 40, C.R. 43, C.R. 33 and C.R. 36.

On April 6, Goshen-based Rieth-Riley Construction Co. bid a combined $3.31 million for the contracts for the two groups of projects. Walsh & Kelly Inc. of Griffith bid $3.65 million for the two groups; Phend and Brown Inc. of Milford bid $1.56 million for the second group. The bids were accepted for consideration, but no action has since been taken.

“We’re going to hold the bids from paving program until we know where revenues sit,” McKenzie said.

Rieth-Riley executives declined to comment on the situation.

ALTERNATE ROUTE

McKenzie is now moving forward with an alternate plan for completing other road paving projects.

“We’re changing the game plan,” he said.

He received approval from the Elkhart County commissioners Monday for a new contract with INDOT under the agency’s Community Crossings initiative. The program awarded $915,532 as a grant the county will match for road work.

“What we know we can do is we can meet that million-dollar grant we just got,” McKenzie said. “We’re going to maximize the dollars we have.”

He pointed out the state announced the grant award last month, saying he didn’t know if or when such an announcement would be made.

The commissioners also approved his request to advertise bids for the road projects under the new Community Crossings grant. They are:

• C.R. 38 from Ind. 119 to C.R. 17;

• C.R. 18 from C.R. 19 to Ind. 15;

• C.R. 19 from C.R. 20 to U.S. 20;

• C.R. 45 from C.R. 13 to Clayton Avenue;

• C.R. 23 from C.R. 146 to U.S. 6;

• C.R. 146 from Ind. 15 to C.R. 23;

• And C.R. 50 from Ind. 15 to C.R. 23.

McKenzie said this list is separate from the projects in the stalled 2020 paving program. He had intended to hold the projects under new grant until 2021. Now instead, they’ll be done in conjunction with a third list of projects funded in part by a previous Community Crossings grant the county received last year.

Under that matching grant, the county awarded a nearly $1.9 million contract to Niblock Excavating Inc. in February for projects covering about nine miles of roads. They include portions of C.R. 17, C.R. 20 and C.R. 33.

“Those two essentially are our summer paving program,” Commissioner Mike Yoder said Monday of the two Community Crossings plans.

The commissioners also approved McKenzie’s requests to shift some money in the Motor Vehicle Highway and Local Road and Street funds to meet costs for expenses like road paving and contractor services.

MONEY VOTES

The commissioners addressed a few other issues raised by McKenzie.

They approved his request for $1 million for chip seal work, paving and other costs.

Another vote approved $75,000 to cover a shortfall in an engineering design job for a multi-use path along C.R. 17 over U.S. 33. McKenzie said $250,000 is currently appropriated for the work, though it’s contracted at $321,000.

The commissioners accepted the highway department’s recommendation to award Niblock Excavating the contract for wedging work on about 20 miles of local roads this year. Niblock submitted the lowest bid of $415,925 two weeks ago.

McKenzie explained the program aims to repair troughs gouged into the roads by horses and buggies over time. He also said the county traditionally does the work in-house. But this year the department sought a contractor, and he anticipates savings of about $20,000 to $30,000.

The commissioners also approved $235,000 in funds to pay for right of way acquisitions and other costs for a project involving Bridge 152 over Yellow Creek on C.R. 20 west of U.S. 33.

Also Monday, the commissioners approved moving $380,000 to help support local nonprofits. The funds will be divided, with $100,000 for the Center for Community Justice; $100,000 for Horizon Education Alliance; $100,000 for Bashor Children’s Home; and $80,000 for the Council on Aging of Elkhart County.