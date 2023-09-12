GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioners discussed several items at their Monday meeting.
• Elkhart County Highway Engineer Charlie McKenzie opened quotes received by two companies for the Bridge 310 deck replacement at C.R. 21 over Swoveland Ditch. Reith Riley quoted $190,266.74, and Milestone Contractors North quoted $194,302.09.
• The county has received a portion of dollars associated from lawsuits connected to the opioid epidemic. Oaklawn applied for a grant to develop a crisis stabilization center to provide opioid assessment, treatment, and referral services. Several municipalities in the county have also offered their support, agreeing to help fund the project. Commissioners approved $500,000.
• Commissioners weren’t able to appoint a new member to the Goshen Public Library board. Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers said during the meeting that time simply got away from them and they weren’t able to have interviews as planned. During public comment, GPL Director Ann-Margaret Rice requested the commissioners appoint Randy Miller Jacobs.
• Commissioners also approved a letter of support to apply for a grant for a new water tower designed to support the area around Ind. 19 and C.R. 6 including the jail. The tower would provide increased safety and water pressure.