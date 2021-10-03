I came up with this recipe for Apple Pie Pancakes with Caramel-Bourbon Glaze as one of my food projects. I wanted to try to make pancakes with different flavors.
APPLE PIE PANCAKES WITH CARAMEL-BOURBON GLAZE
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes; Cook time: 15 minutes
Method: Griddle
Ingredients
1 c. Bisquick
1/2 c. milk
1 egg
1 large Granny Smith apple; sliced, seeded and cut into chunks
1 Tbsp. apple pie spice
1 Tbsp. sugar
1/2 c. caramel syrup or ice cream topping
3 Tbsp. bourbon
butter
In a small saucepan, heat 1/2 cup of caramel topping and 3 tablespoons of bourbon.
Simmer on low heat while preparing pancake batter and pancakes.
In a large mixing bowl, combine Bisquick, egg, milk, apple pie spice and sugar.
Using a wire whisk, beat until batter is somewhat smooth.
Gently fold in the apples.
On a heated griddle or non-stick skillet, spray non-stick cooking spray. Pour just under 1/3 cup of the batter into the skillet. If using a large skillet, you should be able to get about two pancakes per batch. Don’t overcrowd the skillet.
Cook until edges are dry and batter starts to bubble a little in the middle.
Carefully turn the pancake over using a spatula. Once you have flipped the pancake, take a basting brush and dip into butter. Carefully spread the butter over the pancakes while they are in the skillet.
Test Kitchen Tips
We recommend dicing the apples small so they cook faster. The batter will be thick, but we cooked these in a cast iron pan with a bit of butter and they turned out fantastic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.