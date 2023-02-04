SHIPSHEWANA — Brenda McClure, Milford, and Betty Jackson, Pierceton, were out in their PJs shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday for Pajama Days Sales in Shipshewana.
"If this wind would just stop," Jackson said, outside of Shipshewana Craft Barn.
The event got underway as early as 5 a.m., with some stores, including Shipshewana Craft Barn, opening around that time for business.
"We were quite busy," said Heather Slone, a cashier at the store said about the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. period.
Clad in her PJs and pink bathrobe, Vanessa Ware, Sturgis, Michigan, said she has taken part in the longtime Shipshewana event for the past five years.
"It's kind of a family tradition with my mom and my aunt," she said.
Terri Cook and Ashley Hollenbach, also employees at Shipshewana Craft Barn, wore their pajamas to work as well.
"It was crazy this morning, let me tell you," Cook said.
Across the street at Blue Gate Restaurant, Manager Esther Mullett said business there had also been strong.
"It has been busy and we have been loving it," Mullett said, adding that she estimates that Pajama Days has gone on for at least 20 years, and that she enjoys seeing all different groups of people wearing their pajamas.
According to the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau, hundreds of people typically take part in the annual event.
"Pajama Day Sale has become a Shipshewana tradition and we love seeing multi-generational families clad in PJ’s gathering around a table and showing off their purchases, or watching life-long friends meeting up for a ‘girls getaway’ sleepover at a local hotel… greeting each other with hugs, and spending time “catching up” while searching for their purchases," according to their website.
To learn more, visit visitshipshewana.org.