MIDDLEBURY — Event dates for the new Great Paint Off painting program were announced Monday.
Funded through Vibrant Communities’ Little Big Ideas Grant, the program will host five events at various locations across Elkhart County that are free to the public for ages 6 and older.
The Great Paint Off offers the community an opportunity to work with professional art materials and techniques that have been used throughout the ages. During each event, attendees will be offered a guided experience exploring painting. Each event will focus on painting a different local scene from the town of Middlebury. People with all painting skill levels are invited, according to a news release from local artist Linda Pieri, who is leading the program.
Throughout the past decade, Pieri has instructed more than 1,800 students in acrylic painting and graphite drawing. In addition to giving private lessons, Pieri teaches at various home school groups and large gatherings, as well as at other locations statewide.
Attendees do not need to register for the event, but 50 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open 10 minutes before each event. Supplies, including acrylic paint, canvas, brushes and smock, will be provided for each guest.
The following events will be held throughout 2020:
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Middlebury Food Pantry, 708 Wayne St., Middlebury;
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 18, Middlebury Community Library, 101 Winslow St., Middlebury;
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 27, Waypoint Community Church, Goshen;
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, Middlebury Summer Festival at Memorial Park, Ind. 13 / Main Street, Middlebury;
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Middlebury Greencroft, 701 Windridge Drive, Middlebury.
The events will be funded through a Little Big Ideas Grant, which is awarded by Vibrant Communities to individuals who inspire fun, love, creativity and community by offering new programs, events and projects that celebrate life in Elkhart County, according to the news release.
For more information on the events or the artist, contact Pieri via email at lindapieriart@gmail.com or visit lindapieristudio.com.
