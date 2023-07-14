GOSHEN — Goshen Painters' Guild is hosting a series of summertime educational programming for aspiring artists.
Programs will take place at the Goshen Painters’ Guild, 212 W. Washington St.
"First Steps in Watercolor," an entry-level watercolor painting class, will be offered in two time slots — this Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, and there is also an evening class from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24. The class will be taught by Sheila Reed, a second career watercolorist who began her professional journey as an elementary teacher, and specializes in painting landscapes, architecture, and botanicals.
Students may enroll in either of Reed’s classes or both, since a different floral image will be used for each session. The tuition is $54 per session for nonmembers, with discounts for members. Framing materials will be offered for an additional $5 per student.
A three-day workshop, "Color, Collage, and Creativity: a Mixed Media Experience” will be taught by Donna Arnold, founder of the guild, Aug. 13-15. It is a program accessible to all experience levels.
Arnold is hosting this year's Visiting Artist Workshop, which usually draws students from several states, Arnold’s career has ascended to national recognition since she founded the Goshen guild in 2004 following her retirement as head of the Fairfield High School Art Department.
Arnold, now of Carmel, whose art journey includes a large variety of media, will guide students in her most recent interest involving experimental imaging and creative techniques, employing paint, textured materials, images for transfer and miscellaneous marking tools.
Tuition for the 3-day event is $350, with discounts for members. A deposit of $50 ensures enrollment in the workshop with the remaining tuition due by July 28.
More details and online or mail enrollment can be accessed on the Guild website, goshenpaintersguild.org, or for more information, the Guild’s Education Committee contact is Julienne Barth, 574-596-3991.