Owen Gingerich, professor of astronomy at Harvard University and graduate of Goshen College, has died at the age of 93, the New York Times is reporting.
Gingerich died in Belmont, Massachusetts, his son Jonathan confirmed. Gingerich was noted for his particular interest in the history of astronomy and for his research into the work of astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, which sought to link astronomy with theology.
Born March 24, 1930 in Washington, Iowa, Gingerich was raised in the Mennonite faith and graduated from Goshen College in 1951, before earning his master’s degree and Ph.D. at Harvard, repsectively, in 1953 and 1962. He retired from his teaching position at Harvard in 2000.
In 2006, he was chosen to lead a committee of the International Astronomical Union, which was eventually part of the decision to designate Pluto as a “dwarf planet,” a decision of which Gingerich did not agree.
Gingerich married Miriam Sensening in 1954. She survives, along with his sons Jonathan, Peter and Mark, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.