NAPPANEE — Councilman Jacob “Jake” Dermott used his last official act to question Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins on the cost of the local soccer complex.
At the end of Monday’s council meeting, Dermott said he’d asked the mayor about the soccer field a couple of months ago and the mayor gave him some paperwork. Dermott was again questioning the cost of the soccer field that he claimed Jenkins said would cost $1.9 million but, according to Dermott, was nearly double that cost.
Jenkins said he couldn’t respond without having those figures in front of him. Other city officials commented that maybe it was the well field, as there has been more than one project at the soccer field/well field.
After the meeting, Dermott told reporters he was “working for the people, not the mayor.”
This was Dermott’s last council meeting, as Denny Miller was elected for the council-at-large seat and will take over in January.
Write-offs/Accounts Payable
The council approved the clerk-treasurer’s writing off and canceling of two warrants in the amount of $127.10. Councilwoman Anna Huff asked if the 2-year-old warrants were checks made out to someone but never cashed. Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown said they were.
They also approved emergency medical services write-offs in the amount of $24,879.20 from September through November. Councilman Todd Nunemaker asked EMS Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. if the amount was normal, and Sumpter said it was typical. He explained they were Medicaid write-offs and some were because the patient transported later died.
There were questions about the accounts payable vouchers. Nunemaker questioned longevity pay postings, and Brown said they are always paid the first week of December. Jenkins questioned a longevity pay voucher listed under his office for $27,400 and wondered if it was a keying error. Brown looked at it and said it must have been, as it was supposed to be posted to EMS, not the mayor.
Brown also made a point of noting that in light of the fact she was questioned about it last week, five department heads had not signed off on their invoices, yet the council was signing them. She said the paying invoices unsigned by department heads has dated back to the 1970s.
In other clerk business, Brown told the council they received the 1728 notice for the budget year 2020, showing the budget has been ratified.
“We received everything we asked for,” Brown told them. “We’ll probably come out a little ahead; we got a couple of increases we didn’t expect.”
In other business, the council heard this is the last week for leaf pickup. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said if residents have more leaves, they should bag them and put them to the curb to be picked up as the leaf equipment is done for the season.
