GOSHEN — With COVID-19 expected to maintain a presence in the city well into the summer months, Goshen High School’s graduating class of 2021 may be the first class in more than 20 years to celebrate its commencement outdoors.
Barry Younghans, principal of Goshen High School, announced the proposal for a potential outdoor graduation ceremony during a meeting of the Goshen school board Monday evening.
According to Younghans, with the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, the GHS administrative team, along with the senior class sponsor, have been considering multiple options for how best to provide a safe graduation experience this year.
At the top of that list, he said, is a proposal for the ceremony to be held at the school's football stadium.
As currently planned, the school’s graduation ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6. However, Younghans noted that due to the fact that the ceremony will likely be outside, bad weather is something that must be considered in the planning process.
As such, Younghans suggested that an earlier start time, such as 11 a.m., may be a better option, as it would allow for pushing back the graduation to a later part of the day, to perhaps 7 p.m., should rain become a factor early on.
“Traditionally, our ceremonies last no more than 90 minutes and if we were to cancel the morning ceremony, a decision would need to be made two hours prior to that ceremony. If we have to delay until 7 p.m., we could delay up to an additional 90 minutes before canceling for the day, giving us a start time of 8:30 p.m.,” Younghans explained. “If the forecast is predicting rain all day, then we would postpone the ceremony until the following Sunday, June 13, with a start time of 11 a.m.”
Younghans noted that he is not set on the 11 a.m. timeframe, and would be willing to adjust it at the board’s discretion, though he feels it is a good starting point that allows for enough time to push the ceremony back should the need arise.
“One possible solution to the weather issue that I explored was a Friday night or Saturday night ceremony, with Sunday as the final option. I cannot recommend this because boys and girls state track finals are held on both the Friday and Saturday nights of that weekend,” Younghans explained. “I do not wish for a student to have to decide between attending their state competition and their graduation.
“One other thought in case of inclement weather is to move the ceremony back inside. We cannot do this without renting chairs at an additional cost, limiting guests to at most two per graduate, and putting a strain on our custodial staff who would be in charge of setting up both locations,” he added of the option.
Speaking to how the proposed outdoor ceremony would progress, Younghans said his current vision is to restrict guests to using the home bleachers only, and restricting total use to 50% capacity, or about 1,600 parents and guests, which would allow for each graduate to receive four guest tickets.
“So, basically what we’d do, it would be, the graduates would sit on the field facing the visiting bleachers, the guests would sit in the home bleachers, kids would come on, and we would basically do it just like we would normally do graduation,” Younghans said. “Kids would be dismissed, they would walk toward the U.S. 33 side and across the front of the stage, get handed their diploma, and then go back and sit down.
“We have a plan for getting them in and out of the bleachers and getting them in and off of the field. We have a plan for how we can help maintain the guests in the bleachers so that we’re not having parents move up and back,” he added of the proposal. “We are thinking that this is probably the safest way where we can have more people attend. If we were to do this inside, we would absolutely be limited to two, maybe one ticket, and we might even have to divide the class in half to even do that. This way, we can do the whole class at one time.”
As for music, Younghans said the ceremony will likely not include the traditional large ensemble band that typically plays during graduations, and will instead rely on some type of smaller live band coupled with recorded music.
Board member Amanda Qualls noted that while bad weather is a possibility for any outdoor graduation, such graduations are not unheard of in Elkhart County, and have been conducted with great success in recent years.
“I sympathize with your fear around this, but knock on wood, I’ve been to great outdoor graduations at Concord, and Elkhart Memorial, and Notre Dame, and places around here make it happen,” Qualls said. “So, it seems like a really smart idea to me to let the most people be able to attend.”
Younghans agreed.
“That’s kind of what we were thinking,” Younghans said. “And the other reason I’m pushing a little bit for the morning, actually, is because of just the heat. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to the Goshen relays, but in late April, it can be fairly hot in the middle of the day. So, by June 7, it might be fairly warm.”
Given that Younghans’ graduation presentation was just a discussion item, no formal action on the subject was taken by the board Monday.
“I would like to communicate this plan to students as early as possible,” Younghans noted of the proposal. “We currently have graduates and parents planning open houses, as well as work schedules.”
OUTDOOR PROM
Also Monday, Younghans spoke briefly about his proposal for the 2021 GHS Prom, which he said is scheduled for May 22.
“Prom, we are looking also outside,” Younghans said. “The current plan calls for us to do it inside a fenced area across the street. I’m thinking right now about the game soccer field. That seems to be the most secure. ... We have a couple tents, a dance floor, and the DJ’s ready to do it outside. Think outdoor wedding.”
Younghans noted that the school currently has access to a 300-square-foot dance floor, a 40-by-120-foot tent and a 40-by-60-foot tent that can be utilized during the event.
“We normally have between 350 and 400 kids at the dance. We’re thinking about cutting it to 250,” Younghans told the board. “Masks will be worn. We will require kids to wear masks to get in.”
Younghans also noted that he’s exploring the option of restricting attendees to Goshen students only, whereas in the past students from other schools districts had been allowed to attend the prom.
“We normally have guests from other schools that we allow to come in. I’m leaning toward not allowing that to happen,” Younghans said. “I think that just doesn’t make sense. ... I just think, right now that’s the way I’m leaning.”
Regardless of how things shake out, Younghans noted that all plans for both graduation and prom will first have to be reviewed and approved by the Elkhart County Health Department before the school is allowed to proceed with the events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.