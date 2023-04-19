SYRACUSE — Outdoor dining has been informally approved by the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night for Kelly Jae’s Lakeside.
Cassandra Griffin, general manager at Kelly Jae’s and a couple of staff members brought a slide presentation to the council of their plans to provide outdoor dining on the sidewalk in front of their restaurant at 110 E. Main Street.
They shared they currently have benches that stick out 36 inches and they’d be removing those benches and adding four tables that seat two people and would only take up 34 inches, which would still leave 4’ of walking space and room for wheelchairs.
They said having outdoor dining would give curb appeal and has been proven to increase business. They said they’d be creating three more jobs as they’d have designated servers for outdoors. It would provide a fun place to dine in the central business district so folks won’t have to go to Goshen or Warsaw to have that experience.
Council members asked if they’d be bringing the table and chairs in at night and they said they could, but would likely put the chairs on top of the table and lock them up Wednesday through Saturday and would probably bring them in Sunday through Tuesday.
Council Member asked if the town had an ordinance prohibiting it and Town Manager David Wilkinson said yes it did. He pulled up the ordinance that stated nothing should be placed on or obstruct the sidewalks.
The council discussed having an amendment to the ordinance or whether it’d be better to have a certificate of approval as the Kelly Jae staff suggested that other towns have. That way they could review requests on a case by case basis.
Council Member Paul Stoelting made a motion to allow it and have Town Attorney Jay Rigdon figure out the amendments. Rigdon suggested letting them go ahead and not enforce the ordinance while he prepared the ordinance or certificate of approval for the next month’s meeting.
The council consented to that suggestion.
Proclamations
Cindy Kaiser, council president read two proclamations. The first was declaring Arbor Day as April 28 in the Town of Syracuse, and the second was a declared April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Syracuse.
Erin Rowland Jones, executive director of CAPS in Kosciusko County was present and she said rather than going to all cities they calculated where most of the children they served came from and the top three were Warsaw, Mentone and Syracuse. She said the first quarter of this year they’ve already served 108 children and they’re always in need of volunteers.
In other business, the council:
• Agreed to take on the small piece of property on Harkless at a cost of $8,000.
• Heard the Park Dept. will have an Arbor Day Celebration at the new ball park with third graders.
• Saturday the annual Princess parties will take place at the community center.
• The Touch of Truck event will be May 13 at 10 a.m.
• Were invited to the celebration of the new ball field on the 29th.
• Heard the Redevelopment Commission agreed to give the public utilities director $30,000 from the South Benton TIF and he received council’s approval to purchase upgrade for control from Engineer Solutions Midwest in Indianapolis.
• Heard the Fire Department’s first Safe Sitter session will begin May 20. It is for 6th-8th graders and the cost is $30 for materials. Sign up has started.
• Rigdon found the deed for the property the town agreed to give the library and the council approved having the language stating if it is used for anything other than library it returns to the town.
• Heard they received a letter from the State Board of Accounts because the council did not approve an amount for employee’s health saving plan and they’ve been receiving it. They approved everyone receiving $3,000, and employees and eligible town council members and will make it effective Jan. 1
• Heard the dam and dike conservancy will begin work on the dike behind Wawasee Village May 1, so it will be noisy for a couple of weeks.