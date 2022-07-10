INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers should be aware of several laws that came into effect alongside the well-covered permitless carry gun law July 1.
“We passed historic tax cuts during the legislative session, because the state’s economy is strong and I’m here to do what’s right by taxpayers,” said State Rep. Doug Miller of one of the new laws. “Our goal is to put the state of Indiana and its citizens in the best position possible to succeed.”
Over 150 laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session and took effect July 1 include:
Tax-cut package
Hoosiers have already seen the impacts of the estimated $1 billion tax cut package the state legislature created during session. The package reduces individual income tax rate to 2.9 % over time, and eliminates the Utility Receipts Tax. It is expected to save residents over $200 million a year on utility bills. Indiana tax payers are also receiving an additional $545 million in refunds this year due to a state surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Many have already received their portion of the refund, which gives individual taxpayers $125, and married couples who filed jointly $250.
Coerced abortion
Indiana joins with 18 other states with protections in place against coerced abortion. According to a press release by the Indiana House Republicans, a person who coerces a pregnant woman to terminate their pregnancy could be charged with a Level 6 Felony. The law requires abortion clinic personnel to ask a pregnant individual if their abortion was coerced, and holds clinics accountable if they fail to report a coercion to law enforcement with the possibility of personnel being charged with a Class C infraction. The law was produced separately from and prior to the federal Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on June 24. The state legislature will meet in special session July 25 to discuss, among other items, the possibility of new abortion laws for the state.
Election security
All Indiana electronic voting machines will be equipped with a voter-verifiable paper audit trail by the 2024 elections.
Each voter will also be able to verify their ballot on a printout before it is cast. The legislature hopes the measure will offer voters assurance that their votes are recorded accurately. The result is double the number of election audits after each general election.
Transgender athletes
Indiana is joining over a dozen states over the past two years who have ban transgender females from competing in girls’ school sports. Indiana governor Eric Holcomb attempted to veto the law, but lawmakers voted to override it. Holcomb was quoted as saying the law did not provide consistency for “fairness in K-12 sports.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana immediately filed suit in hopes of block the law from taking effect, however, Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita opposed the ACLU’s motion for a preliminary injunction.
Vape tax
E-Cigarette and vaping products are now being taxed at 15% of the wholesale price, as of July 1. Lawmakers originally planned to impose a 25% tax, but it was lowered during the 2022 legislature session. Lawmakers said the tax change was made to bring it in line with the 15% rate set last year for refillable vaping products.
Net metering
Meant originally to provide economic incentive for homeowners to install solar panels, Indiana’s net metering program has begun phase outs as of July 1. New installations will not qualify for credits for excess energy they generate and send back to the grid.
Anyone who installed solar panels by the end of 2017 will qualify for full net-metering credit until 2047. Hoosiers who installed solar panels up to June 30 will receive the credit until 2032 as promised.
Charitable bail
A law which was considered to be aim at The Bail Project, a national nonprofit organization that pays bail for people in need, came into effect last Friday. Under the law, nonprofit organizations are limited on the number of and nature of bails they are permitted to pay. Organizations can only pay bail for people charged with nonviolent crimes as long as the person hasn’t been previously convicted of a violent crime. Organizations are also not allowed to bail out more than three people in a 180-day period without a license.
A federal judge last week refused to block the law from taking effect when the ACLU and The Bail Project attempted to challenge it, claiming that the organizations would be unlikely to succeed in proving the law unconstitutional.
School board meetings
School boards are required as of last Friday to allow time for public comment during each meeting.
The law allows boards to set time limits on comments and to take necessary measures to keep meetings orderly. Many local boards had already begun preparing for the possibility of increase and creating specified rules for public comment portions of their meetings ahead of law’s implementation.
The legislation stems from board meetings over the past year that became confrontational and disruptive during public comment periods, causing boards to completely suspend them in some cases.