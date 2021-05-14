WINONA LAKE — An Osceola native is one of five Grace College students recently recognized for excellence in student teaching.
Emmalee Overmyer has been named Outstanding Prospective Teacher in mild intervention special education for her time teaching at Concord West Side Elementary School in Elkhart.
“Each school year the Grace College School of Education selects one or more students who demonstrate excellence in their role as student teachers,” according to a news release from the college.
Recipients are awarded a plaque and recognition for their achievements in the classroom for elementary, secondary or special education.
“Emmalee exemplifies the excellence, both in and out of the classroom, of Grace College graduates,” said Cheryl Bremer, dean of the School of Education at Grace College in the release. “We are very proud of the effort that she put into her student teaching and education,” she said.
Overmyer grew up with a parent in the teaching profession.
“I always envisioned myself becoming a teacher and following in her footsteps,” said Overmyer about her mother. “I wanted to be a teacher who ensured that each and every student felt welcomed and loved in my classroom. I wanted to be a teacher that my students could come to when they needed something.”
Her time spent in Grace College’s School of Education left an indelible mark on Overmyer.
“From the very first education class, we are placed in schools and classrooms in the community,” she said. “That is a huge benefit to students. We weren’t just learning from a textbook in our classes, it was so much more — and it really gave me a good idea of what I was going to walk into when I graduated.”
Since Overmyer graduated in December, she filled a temporary fourth-grade teaching position in the Middlebury Community School District.
“I have absolutely loved getting to know my students, and the teachers I work with have been incredible to help me through the transition,” she said.
Overmyer is pursuing a position at Heritage Intermediate School for the next school year.
