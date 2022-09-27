SOUTH BEND — Ever wondered what it is like coming home from being incarcerated?
Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Dismas House of Indiana, St. Joe County Public Library, The Beacon, and Life Outside Reentry Assistance is sponsoring a free re-entry simulation event. At the event, guests will learn how challenging it is for individuals returning home from incarceration.
During the simulation, guests will navigate through the first four weeks of their journey back into society and will have to comply with all the requirements of supervised release including probation, parole and house arrest. They will assume the role of a newly returning citizen, complete tasks needed to be successful, experience real-life struggles and barriers people face, and after the simulation, participate in group discussions about individual experiences.
The re-entry simulation will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 or Oct. 8 in the Ballroom of the St. Joe County Library, 304 S. Main St., South Bend.
Register on Everbrite by searching “Re-entry Simulation of St. Joseph County.” For more information, email clashe1952@hotmail.com.