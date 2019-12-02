NAPPANEE — Nappanee City Council members held a public hearing Monday evening on an ordinance updating the city code. Only one member of the public was present and he had no comment.
The council went on to pass the ordinance on second reading and then voted to suspend the usual rules and hear the ordinance on third and final reading as well.
The ordinance passed unanimously on third and final reading. Clerk-treasurer Kathy Brown asked at the last meeting about suspending the rules so she could get them all an updated copy of the city’s code at the next meeting.
According to the ordinance itself, the supplement to the code was “necessary to provide for the usual daily operations of the municipality and for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety and general welfare of the municipality that the ordinance take effect at an early date.”
Brown will change the date of the ordinance so it is effective today and not on the Dec. 16 as it states. After the meeting, Brown said she thought the last update was in 2017 and in 2014 prior to that. She said there is no real standard for how often the city should update. The first time she asked for an update it had been six years since her predecessor had updated it.
“It depends on how many ordinances you’ve gone through, especially with annexations,” she explained.
Brown said there was only a few this time around but since they’ll be switching hands she wanted to make sure it was done. She said the company that codifies the ordinances for the city, American Legal Publishing, also updates any changes in the state statute since the last time it was done.
In other business
Clerk treasurer Kathy Brown informed the council it may be necessary to have an additional meeting on Dec. 30 to pay vouchers before the end of the year and a new clerk takes over. She said they should be able to determine it better by the meeting on Dec. 16 but wanted to give them a heads up, just in case.
