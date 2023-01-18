SYRACUSE — A couple of ordinances brought before the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night reportedly brought disagreement among the council and they failed to pass.
An ordinance brought to amend the town code regarding extending utilities outside the town limits died for lack of vote, according to Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier. The ordinance was brought by council member Larry Siegel to amend the town code to state, “It is the express policy of the Town of Syracuse to avoid the provision of services or extension of services to properties outside of the corporate limits of the Town of Syracuse until such time as those properties have been annexed to the Town of Syracuse.”
According to Cazier, council member Bill Musser disagreed stating that he knew a couple of developers outside town limits who want those services and since the utilities are "in the red" he felt the town should gain some revenue for the utilities.
Siegel argued the town would be losing property tax revenue if the properties are not annexed and if they already have utilities there is no incentive to be annexed. The sole vote in favor of the ordinance was Siegel’s and the vote died for a lack of a second.
Another ordinance almost met the same fate regarded amending the town code as it regards dogs and cats running loose. Siegel argued the language stating that all dogs must be on a leash if not confined on a property was unfair to those dog owners who had control of their animals while walking them off a leash. Council did not vote on the ordinance.
A third ordinance regarding a smoking ban in the parks did get approved but only for one park instead of “all” parks. The ordinance will apply only to the new Harold Schrock Park where the new ball field is. The ordinance prohibits the “use and consumption of cigarettes, vaping products, e-cigarettes and cigars or the like.” Any person found to be in violation shall be fined “not less than $20 nor more than $50.” Chewing tobacco is not included in the ban.
LIBRARY PROPERTY
A spokesperson for the Syracuse Public Library was present and had sketches of the library plans for its new building on the town’s property at Main and Dolan streets. The town council agreed to give the property to the library, but town attorney Jay Rigdon wanted to review the agreement before making it official.
In other business:
• Paul Stoelting was voted in as vice president and Cindy Kaiser president this year.
• The council approved an upgrade to the lift station at Oakwood at a cost of $107,621.
• The council approved the agreement between the Town of Syracuse and the Turkey Creek dike and ditch for $50,000 to repair the ditch. Siegel abstained as he wasn’t present for the meeting.
• The council passed a resolution regarding the payment of Bond Anticipation Notes (BANS) where the council prepays the principle on the BANS on an annual basis until they are fully retired.
• The council heard police received a grant in the amount of $14,140.94 for new radios.
• The council heard council member Larry Martindale is resigning.