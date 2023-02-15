GOSHEN — Goshen College music professor Solomia Soroka will perform alongside the Maple City Community Orchestra’s special Ukrainian benefit at 4 p.m. Sunday at Sauder Hall.
A native of Ukraine, Soroka still has immediate family within the war zone.
“I’m deeply connected with what’s going on in Ukraine,” she explained. “My sister’s children — a 7- and 9-year-old — have lived here for almost a year and my mother lives here, so we take care of them and keep them safe in Ann Arbor.”
Soroka, a violinist, said she was approached by Maple City Community Orchestra’s Executive Director William Mateer asking if she would be interested in participating in the performance as a means to raise money for Ukraine.
“I’ve been emotionally involved since day one but also, since it started, there’s a collective guild of probably all of the Ukrainian diaspora who live here," she said. "All of our friends, our relatives are there surviving air raids and being killed and fighting for our motherland, so it just rips my heart every day that I read news and when I call my friends and relatives (to see) whether they’re alive after each bombing that they survive in Ukraine.”
As a result, Soroka has been playing benefit concerts across the country in an effort to raise funds to support Ukraine in the war effort. She said when Mateer contacted her she was thrilled to participate in the fundraising event and it just so happened that she’d been working on a performance piece that fits the theme perfectly, "Second Ukrainian Rhapsody."
A few months prior, Soroka had received an email from Ukrainian composer and friend Victor Kaminsky that he’d had made an arrangement for violin and orchestra of “Second Ukrainian Rhapsody" by Mykola Lysenko.
The piece has been performed in Ukraine, Poland and Germany, but Soroka’s Sunday night solo will represent the first time it’s performed in the United States.
Mykola Lysenko is a 19th-century Ukrainian nationalist composer among the ranks of Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and Smetana.
“He’s a composer who was deeply connected to the folklore of his own country and who used the spirit, the rhythm, the drive, the idiom of folklore music in his professional composition,” Soroka said.
Lysenko in 1916 used the style of kobzars, often blind bards of Ukraine who played the bandura, who recited historical ballads, and kept the spirit of Ukraine alive. Their music and their station was so powerful that Stalin had them killed in 1933. While attempts to revive the art form are ongoing, the kobzars who passed on the tradition are gone.
“I hope that this music touches their hearts and I know the Ukrainian people are aware of all the help that Americans are sending to Ukraine and they are grateful for that. I hope this friendship between our countries will continue and that it will sprout a beautiful relationship between our people,” Soroka said.
In honor of Ukraine, the concert will also feature several other Ukrainian compositions including Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition," and “The Great Gate of Kyiv.”
As always, Maple City Community Orchestra concerts are free but donations are welcome. Donations for the benefit concert will go to Unbroken, a nonprofit focusing on providing lifesaving medical care including reconstructive surgeries, orthopedics and prosthetics to Ukrainians from war-torn areas.