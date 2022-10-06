SOUTH BEND — Piper Kerman, author of “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” which was adapted into an acclaimed Netflix television series, will be the keynote speaker at Dismas House of South Bend’s annual dinner.
The program will take place at Notre Dame Stadium’s Dahnke Ballroom Oct. 26.
Kerman’s memoir chronicles the 13 months she spent in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., after a brief involvement with drug trafficking sent her to prison on money laundering charges.
In her moving yet comical book, Kerman explores the experience of incarceration and the lives of the women she met in prison — their friendships, families, mental illnesses, substance abuse issues, cliques and codes of behavior.
“The incredible ability of women to step up for each other and to be resilient and to share their resiliency with other people,” Kerman said, was what struck her most about the power of women’s communities.
Dismas House said Kerman’s work directly aligns with the mission of the nonprofit organization, which provides housing and post-release services to people recently released from incarceration. Residents live in a transitional house with college students, forming a family, and working together to learn about how to make good life decisions.
Kerman’s memoir also raises questions about the state of criminal justice in the United States, and how incarceration affects individuals and communities, and how it disproportionately impacts people of color.
Tickets for the annual dinner will be available for public purchase at $100 each, or $950 per table of 10. Cocktail hour with a cash bar will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow.
Mark McGill will emcee, and preside over a silent auction and awards presentation where he will honor Susan Kintzele, with the Fr. Link Award; Sheriff Bill Redmond, with the Jack Hickey Award; Recovery Michiana, with the Community Spirit Award; and Satellite Suites, with the Fred Crowe Mentor Award.
Sponsorship packages are also available for groups of two to 20. They include tickets to the main event, priority seating, ad space, and levels of recognition depending on monetary contribution.