Opponents prepare to speak out against plans for 100-dog breeding facility

LAGRANGE — Animal welfare advocates, including those from cities such as Indianapolis and Chicago, are expected to voice their opposition next week to a plan to start a large dog-breeding operation near LaGrange.
Controversy grew out of Lavern Whetstone’s zoning request, which calls for a commercial breeding facility that would house 100 female dogs near his family’s home. The LaGrange County Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to address the issue at its meeting Tuesday.
Opponent Lisa Fletter of DeKalb County questions Whestone’s ability to care for the well-being of so many dogs and their puppies, as well as the ability of government agencies to adequately enforce regulations for such an operation.
“How you can you take care of, reasonably, 100 females,” Fletter asked.
Through her Facebook group, Indiana Humane Advocates, Fletter started a petition on Change.org, seeking to urge the zoning board to deny Whetstone’s request. The petition had nearly 850 signatures by about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the site.
She said she recently learned about the zoning request through a member in her group earlier this month, and the issue has since grown to include people in LaGrange County and from cities outside the county willing to speak out against the proposal.
“This is how important this is that we stop the number of dogs that are being produced,” Fletter said.
She indicated 100 dogs is a lot for a breeding venture. The number grows, as she pointed out, when factoring in the number of stud dogs at the site to mate with the females and the number of puppies they’d birth at a time. She questioned whether Whetstone could adequately care for the dogs, not by just meeting basic needs but also by considering their overall well-being.
By comparison, Fletter said breeders she works with operate on much smaller scales.
“They may have three or four breeding females. Three or four,” Fletter said.
Robbie Miller, LaGrange County’s planning and zoning administrator, also indicated 100 dogs is on the high end. She estimated commercial breeders generally range up to 30 to 50 dogs.
The Goshen News reached out to Whetstone for comment on his plans. He did not return a message left for him prior to this story’s publication.
BREEDING PLANS
Whetstone is seeking a land-use variance to allow the facility, under the business name Outback Canine, on a vacant parcel of agricultural land to the east of 2275 E. 150 North, said Miller.
The process started after Whetstone attempted to take the initial route for such requests by having neighbors sign off on the project. The county requires petitioners to notify everyone within 500 feet of the property about their plans. If petitioners can get unanimous support from neighbors, they can move forward with their project, Miller explained. One of Whetstone’s neighbors did not give approval, so he’s appealing to the board for a variance.
Miller said commercial breeders are also required to be certified through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as through the Indiana Board of Animal Health if certain conditions apply.
USDA regulations call for breeders to certify with the agency if they have more than four breeding females and who sell animals to buyers without face-to-face interactions. Breeders who have more than 20 unaltered breeding females or who sell at least 500 dogs a year must also register with the state.
Whetstone is licensed with both agencies.
Documents show he has an active breeder license, under the name La Grange Enterprises, through the USDA. He’s also listed as having an active registration through BOAH, able to maintain 50 to 100 dogs in LaGrange County, agency staff said. Miller noted Whetstone is approved to have 50 dogs on property at 2995 E. 150 North, near the site for the proposed new facility.
Denise Derrer, BOAH spokeswoman, said Whetstone has no complaints filed against him or been subject to investigation through the agency since he closed a facility in Goshen and moved to LaGrange around 2011.
He’s had one non-critical USDA inspection violation since 2014, according to online records. That issue involved not having a responsible adult join inspectors at the site in October 2015.
However, Whetstone picked up several violations during USDA inspections in 2010 at a facility, River Bend Kennels, along the 14000 block of C.R. 22 in Goshen, documents show. One report noted cleaning and sanitization issues. A couple others described a bulldog needing medical attention for an eye problem, as well as damaged flooring at another dog’s enclosure.
ENFORCEMENT ISSUES
Fletter described regulators as limited in monitoring breeding facilities and enforcing rules. She said USDA essentially requires breeders to meet minimum basic needs, such as food, water and enclosures at least six inches larger than each dog. Crates to hold dogs can also have wire bottoms.
She said government certificates for breeders don’t mean much without tougher enforcement abilities.
“All these certificates are lovely, but they don’t have any backbone to them,” Fletter said.
Derrer acknowledged the state BOAH is limited in monitoring breeding facilities.
“We don’t do regular inspections. It’s complaint-driven only,” Derrer said.
Fletter said she started her Indiana Humane Advocate group on Facebook in May as a way to seek stronger laws for protecting animals and people.
“That page wasn’t started to shut down a puppy mill. It was started for laws,” she said.
For Tuesday’s meeting, Fletter said she’s working on finding solutions for people to attend in a way that’s safe for the sake of social distancing and preventing potential COVID-19 spreading.
