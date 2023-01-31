SYRACUSE — The former Syracuse Elementary School is being converted into apartments by Myron and Marlin Schwartz of Ridgestone Development Company and Phase I of the Urban Oak Apartments is ready for residents.
“This is a soft launch so not all the amenities will be available yet,” Marlin Schwartz said.
One of those amenities he was speaking of was an indoor gym — the original school gym, which will have indoor playground equipment, fitness equipment, basketball court and pickle ball court and will be available for all tenants to use at all times.
“We’re building community here — we want our tenants to have an awesome experience and enjoy all the amenities,” Marlin said. “We think that is what sets us apart; no one else has a gym like this.”
Myron said the gym is expected to be completed June 1.
Urban Oak Apartments is also senior friendly, Myron pointed out.
“There are not steps to get into the building or into the units,” he said
Ridgestone Development Co. purchased the building in June of 2021 and they had a lot of demolition work to do in the 90,000 square foot property. Property Manager Ryan Troyer, who lives on the property with his family, said the building is a huge square of about one-quarter mile.
Phase I includes 25 apartments — studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom are all available now. Myron said there are four phases all together and each phase will have apartments of the varying sizes but there are fewer studio and three-bedroom apartments.
“The majority are one and two-bedroom apartments,” he said.
Goshen News was given a tour of the apartments and as the Schwartz’s related — no two are alike.
“They all have different layouts,” Marlin said.
For the most part where they could, they worked within the original classroom space so the square footage is different from one two-bedroom to another, for example. Myron said the larger spaces like the library, music room and art room were split into two apartments.
The units on the south and southwest side have courtyard views. The courtyard has a picnic shelter and picnic tables and grills will be added when the weather warms up. All of the kitchen and bathrooms have quartz countertops and most of the apartments have retained the cubbies or bookshelves that were in the classrooms. They’re also keeping some of the murals that past students created as part of the décor, like the Wall of Dreams in one of the hallways.
Utilities are included in the price of rent except for Internet but Internet service is available. Rents range from $950 for a small studio to $1750 for a large three-bedroom. Since none of the units are the same the prices will vary.
“We’ve tried to be as fair as we can for the square footage,” Myron explained.
Applications are now being accepted online. A link is available on the Urban Oak Apartments Facebook page. They have a model apartment staged with furniture and décor so potential tenants can see how it would look furnished.
They are pet friendly with a limit of two pets and a fee of $35 per pet will be added to the rent.
Phase II is expected to be completed March 1 and they expect the entire project of 63 apartments to be completed approximately June 1, at which time they’ll hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting.
An open house is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bounthanh’s Egg Rolls will provide food.