GOSHEN — Goshen shoppers now have a new downtown destination to explore with the arrival of OP1VET, a veteran-owned business featuring military-style apparel and related items.
Ed Christner, founder and president of OP1VET, is a Goshen native who in 2018 decided that he wanted to go into business for himself, all while working to better the lives of his fellow veterans.
“We’re a Relentlessly Patriotic clothing brand, and 50% of our proceeds go to disabled vets,” Christner said of the store, which is located at 117 S. Main St. in downtown. “We’ve given away two wheelchairs and several other devices for amputees, paraplegics, etc. And in order to get our dealership license for Action Trackchair, we had to have a retail location. So, we did that, and we now cover from Indianapolis to Michigan for the wheelchairs.”
Since creating his brand in 2018, Christner said he’s experienced about 380% growth in the business to date, and has expanded the store’s offerings to include much more than just the initial clothing brand.
“We’ve added quite a bit,” Christner said of his offerings. “We now carry tactical gear, survival food, we also purchased a state-of-the-art laser engraving piece of equipment that will cut metal. ... So, we’ll be doing engraving of plaques and awards and all that. But everything will fall into our proceeds going to veterans, period.”
The store, which had its soft opening Friday evening, held its grand opening Tuesday.
But even prior to his official opening, Christner said the community’s response to the arrival of his business has been more than welcoming.
“Oh my gosh, it’s been great,” he said. “We’ve had a great response, and we’re excited, you know? I would say that over the next six months, our company’s going to experience another grow. So, we’ll see where it goes. I’m in this thing for the long haul.”
For more information about OP1VET and its mission, visit op1vet.com.
