Police investigate morning incident

Police and an emergency responder talk after responding to an incident in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue Thursday morning. One person from the home was airlifted to a hospital with injuries.

DUNLAP — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating an incident that put one person in the hospital Thursday morning.

Elkhart County police and first responders were called to a home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue at 8 a.m.

There, a victim was injured and airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment, according to Homicide Unit Commander Mark Daggy. The status of a second person apparently involved was not confirmed.

The incident is under investigation.

