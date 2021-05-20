DUNLAP — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating an incident that put one person in the hospital Thursday morning.
Elkhart County police and first responders were called to a home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue at 8 a.m.
There, a victim was injured and airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment, according to Homicide Unit Commander Mark Daggy. The status of a second person apparently involved was not confirmed.
The incident is under investigation.
