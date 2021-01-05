NAPPANEE — A Bremen man is dead after a box truck collided with his vehicle, causing a six-vehicle pile-up near Nappanee Monday. Five people were also injured in the crash.
Noel Jimenez, 55, Bremen, was killed after the SUV he was driving was rear-ended by the box truck driven by Bret Sible, Avilla, while Jimenez was stopped in traffic on U.S. 6 near C.R. 100 around 2:50 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The crash caused what police describes as “ripple effect” where Sible and Jimenez’s vehicles crashed into four other vehicles that had also stopped at the intersection while waiting for another vehicle to turn left. Police said Sible failed to slow down or stop to avoid the collision.
As the chain reaction occurred, police said an SUV driven by Lois Cook, Nappanee; a pickup truck driven by Nathan Cardinal, Lakeville; an SUV driven by Travis Good, Nappanee; and a car driven by Fonda Ingole, Nappanee, were all struck.
Jimenez died from his injuries after he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, police said.
Cook was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for rib pain.
Cardinal and two passengers in his truck — Nicholas Cardinal and a juvenile — refused treatment at the scene, but had a relative drive them to Bremen Hospital to be treated for facial cuts as well as for glass that possibly got in their eyes, police said in the release.
Good and Ingole did not report any injuries.
Sible was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries. He wasn’t cited at the scene, police said, but the crash remains under investigation.
