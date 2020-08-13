One new COVID-19-related death was reported Thursday in Elkhart County by state health officials. It was the only local death listed.
A total of 77,565 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus following corrections made to the previous day’s numbers by the Indiana State Department of Health. An additional 1,046 residents tested positive for the virus, according to numbers reported Thursday the ISDH.
Several counties reported large increases in the number of residents tested for the virus because of results received from tests taken as far back as May, according to information provided by the ISDH.
For example, statewide, 11,272 new tests were reported from between May 1 and Wednesday. In Elkhart County, 235 new tests were reported from between July 31 and Wednesday, and 503 new tests were reported in St. Joseph County from between July 17 and Wednesday.
To date, 877,970 tests statewide have been reported to ISDH, up from 866,994 on Wednesday.
A total of 2,898 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day.
As of Thursday, 33% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state.
Here are Thursday’s numbers:
Statewide — 77,565 positive cases, up 1,046; 2,898 deaths, up 20; 877,970 tested, up 11,272; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.8%.
Elkhart County — 4,992 positive cases, up 38; 87 deaths, up one; 37,775 tested, up 235; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 9%.
LaGrange County — 569 positive cases, up three; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,709 tested, up 25; positivity rate, 21.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 11.5%.
Noble County — 708 positive cases, up 19; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,531 tested, up 87; positivity rate, 10.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.3%.
Kosciusko County — 872 positive cases, zero new; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,750 tested, up 23; positivity rate, 8.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.8%.
St. Joseph County — 3,681 positive cases, up 70; 83 deaths, zero new; 48,801 tested, up 503; positivity rate, 7.5%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.8%.
Marshall County — 801 positive cases, up seven; 23 deaths, zero new; 7,735 tested, up 97; positivity rate, 10.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.6%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
