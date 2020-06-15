ELKHART — One man was killed and another injured in a crash while fleeing police near Elkhart Monday morning.
Roger Rhodes, 53, allegedly sped away from an Elkhart County police officer who had attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving on C.R. 7 north of C.R. 6 around 9:38 a.m., Elkhart County police in a news release.
Rhodes allegedly crossed the center line of the road and passed three vehicles, but then collided with a tractor-trailer as the semi turned from C.R. 7 onto DI Drive, police said.
The crash killed a 40-year-old man who was riding in Rhodes’ vehicle. He died at the scene, police said. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Rhodes was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for internal injuries, police said. Investigators found he was deemed a habitual traffic violator and has warrants for escaping Work Release, theft and driving without a license.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case because of the fatality and because an officer was involved in the incident, police said. The Indiana State Police is also assisting with the crash reconstruction portion of the investigation.
