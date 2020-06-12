GOSHEN — A Goshen man has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that injured two men and a teenage girl east of downtown Thursday evening.
Christopher Landeros, 18, is jailed as part of the investigation into the situation.
A gun was fired multiple times during a fight, in which a man was battered, in the 300 block of South 10th Street around 7:40 p.m., according to a news release by Goshen police. The bullets struck the victims and a man’s car.
Adam Mingucha III, 20, Goshen, was shot in the upper and lower part of his leg, while Davonte Thomas, 25, Goshen, was shot in an ankle. A bullet also grazed a 15-year-old girl’s neck as she stood on the porch of a nearby home, according to police.
Mingucha and Thomas left the scene in the damaged car with Mingucha driving it. Police found them when they stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of South Seventh Street a short time later, according to a police spokeswoman.
The girl was treated at the scene for her injury. Thomas was released after his ankle was treated. Mingucha was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
“My kid is a very responsible child … He’d give the shirt off his back for anyone,” Renee Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez identified herself as Mingucha’s mother. Distressed by the violence, she appealed for peace in the community.
“This needs to stop. Just please stop before more people get hurt,” Rodriguez said.
As part of the investigation, police took statements from several people at the Goshen Police Department. Information led police to arrest Landeros. He’s jailed on charges of aggravated assault, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a permit.
As of Friday afternoon, jail information showed Landeros was in custody without bond.
Police also thanked witnesses who assisted with the investigation, the news release shows.
