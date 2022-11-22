GOSHEN — Goshen Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Meijer on Elkhart Road Tuesday afternoon.
Constance Henry, 74, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram and was attempting to turn onto Elkhart Road when her vehicle was struck by a 2022 Mercedes Benz driven southbound by Kevin Segner, 74, Elkhart, at 2:11 p.m., according to a GPD report.
Failure to yield was listed as the primary factor involved in the crash, and Henry reported head pain as a result.
The weather was clear at the time of the crash, but the roadway was listed as wet, the report added.